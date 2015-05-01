Chicago Bulls Completely Slay Milwaukee Bucks In Game 6 To Advance Past Round One
John J. KIm - Chicago Tribune

The final score was 120-66 in favor of the Chicago Bulls. No, that is not a typo. The Bulls just killed the Bucks for 48 minutes. Killed isn't even a strong enough word. The Bulls mutilated the Bucks and left them with a 54-point loss to sit on for the entire off-season.

The eye test was about as bad as it could have been. The Bucks could not buy a bucket, while the Bulls could not miss. The Bucks played sloppy and even America's favorite Giannis Antetokounmpo lashed out on Mike Dunleavy Jr., causing him to be assessed a flagrant two foul and an immediate ejection. To rub salt in the wounds, Dunleavy made the shot--which was a three pointer--and recieved technical free throws and the ball. That single play might have been the epitome of the game. CBS Sports' Zach Harper (@talkhoops) even tweeted about the instance, saying "Bucks are going full Bynum here. You never go full Bynum." For those who are unaware, Harper was talking about this play from the 2011 playoffs when the Lakers trailed by 32 in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks: