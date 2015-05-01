Chicago Bulls Completely Slay Milwaukee Bucks In Game 6 To Advance Past Round One

The final score was 120-66 in favor of the Chicago Bulls. No, that is not a typo. The Bulls just killed the Bucks for 48 minutes. Killed isn't even a strong enough word. The Bulls mutilated the Bucks and left them with a 54-point loss to sit on for the entire off-season.

The eye test was about as bad as it could have been. The Bucks could not buy a bucket, while the Bulls could not miss. The Bucks played sloppy and even America's favorite Giannis Antetokounmpo lashed out on Mike Dunleavy Jr., causing him to be assessed a flagrant two foul and an immediate ejection. To rub salt in the wounds, Dunleavy made the shot--which was a three pointer--and recieved technical free throws and the ball. That single play might have been the epitome of the game. CBS Sports' Zach Harper (@talkhoops) even tweeted about the instance, saying "Bucks are going full Bynum here. You never go full Bynum." For those who are unaware, Harper was talking about this play from the 2011 playoffs when the Lakers trailed by 32 in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks:

If statistics are your thing, buckle up and prepare yourself for the factory of sadness. A personal favorite statistic is Kirk Hinrich played over 20 minutes in a game that was won by 54 points and his +/- was only a +2. That was the lowest of any player on the Bulls. Jimmy Butler lead all players in +/- with a +46 in his 31 minutes. That is pretty good. The leading scorer was Mike Dunleavy with 20 points on only 7 shots but he shot 4-6 from deep on the night. As a team, the Bulls made exactly half of their 30 three point attempts and their lowest scoring quarter was the third quarter where they scored 26 points.

In contrast, the Bucks' highest scoring quarter was the third and they didn't even eclipse 20 points. Khris Middleton might have set a record as his +/- was a -41 in his 26 minutes of action. Jonny O'Bryant III led the Bucks in shots made for the game with three and Zaza Pachulia led the Bucks in scoring with 8 points.

Outside of that, there isn't much to say about this game. The scoreboard does a lot of the talking. Fortunately for basketball fans, Tom Thibodeau left his starters in the game while the Bulls were up by 43 points. It was truly an unorthodox strategy but you can't argue with the result.