Lamar Odom Awakes From Coma, Breathing On His Own

Lamar Odom, who has spent three days at Sunrise hospital after being found unconscious on Tuesday at a Nevada brothel where he spent $75,000 in four days, is reportedly out of his coma and communicating.

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Odom communicated, “Yes,” when asked if he wanted to see his children. However, it’s unclear if he actually spoke or used body language.

It’s certainly great to hear that Odom is slowly pulling through. Since Tuesday, social media has been buzzing, with Odom’s former teammates, coaches, bosses, and all of his fans offering their support and praying for the former NBA star.

In fact, Kobe Bryant left Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason game against the Sacramento Kings early to visit Odom at the hospital Tuesday night. The two were teammates from 2004 to 2011 and share a brotherly bond.

Alongside his children, Odom’s ex-girlfriend, Liza Morales, and aunt JaNean are also with him. His ex-wife Khloe Kardashian also remains by his side, with some of her family members, including her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, visiting since Tuesday.

“Thanks for your outpouring of prayers and support for our dad,” Odom’s children Destiny and Lamar Jr. said (via ET). “We are here with our family and friends. We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy at this time. We ask for your continued prayers.”

Many different drugs were found in Odom’s system, and it was reported that he may have suffered a stroke at the Brothel. He has also suffered a heart attack and organ failure, according to ET, and was placed in a coma on Wednesday. As of Friday morning, Odom has opened his eyes and was able to communicate.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Odom is also now breathing on his own.

Hopefully, Odom’s condition will continue to improve from here on out. From all of us at VAVEL USA, we will continue to pray for Lamar Odom.