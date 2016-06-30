Orlando Magic acquire shooting guard Jodie Meeks from Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have sent Jodie Meeks to the Orlando Magic for a 2019 second-round pick, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Vertical.

"We are excited to welcome Jodie to the Orlando Magic family," Magic general manager Rob Hennigan said. "Jodie adds perimeter shooting and is another veteran presence. He adds depth to our backcourt, and we look forward to his contributions."

Since the Magic lost Victor Oladipo in the trade to get Serge Ibaka from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Meeks should get some minutes off the bench behind Evan Fournier. If Orlando can not resign Fournier, who is a restricted free agent, then Meeks could be looking at the chance to start with the Magic.

The 28-year-old out of Kentucky will be entering the final season of his three-year, $19.5 million contract and will make $6.5 million in the 2016-17 season. While Meeks was supposed to play a huge role in Detroit, he was set back by injuries.

With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Stanley Johnson, Darrun Hilliard, and Reggie Bullock all showing promise as young shooting guards and small forwards, the Pistons had to get rid of Meeks.

“It was two things — we’ve got a lot of wing guys and Jodie and his agent had asked for a trade,” Pistons president/coach Stan Van Gundy said. “We weren’t just going to give him away for nothing. At least we got back one of the (draft) picks we gave up in the Reggie (Jackson) deal.

“Jodie wanted another opportunity and we get back the second and clean up a roster glut of players.”

Due to the trade, Detroit has about $21 million in cap space to work with this offseason. The team is looking to add a power forward and/or a backup point guard. Believe it or not, Atlanta Hawks power forward Al Horford is expected to demand about $20 million per season. If the Pistons do not go after Horford, point guards like Matthew Dellavedova, D.J. Augustin or Jeremy Lin are potential options to backup starting point guard Reggie Jackson.

“I like Jodie; I just wish it would have ended better — I think he could have helped us,” Van Gundy said. “He was the first guy (I signed) and then the injuries last year and he played three games.

“It was a difficult situation. He looked at all the guys out there and he wanted to go somewhere where he had a more defined role going in.”