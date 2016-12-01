New York Knicks hang on to earn road victory against Minnesota Timberwolves, 106-104
New York Knicks' Forward Carmelo Anthony dribbles past Minnesota Timberwolves Forward Andrew Wiggins. Photo courtesy of Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports .

The New York Knicks snapped a four-game road losing streak against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After having last won in Chicago against the Bulls on Nov. 4, the game also marked their second road game win of the season.  

Karl-Anthony Towns Ran Amok in First Quarter

Minnesota Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns attempting a field goal. Photo Courtesy of Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Karl-Anthony Towns began his road to domination early and helped the Timberwolves outscored their opponents 31-28. Towns had 24 points and seven boards on a perfect eight-of-eight shooting from the floor.  

Knicks Take Lead in Second Period

Brandon Jennings and rookie Mindaugas Kuzminskas got the bench going with six points apiece. Kristaps Porzingis went for nine points and the Knickerbockers won the frame 30-18. At halftime, New York lead by nine with their bench outscoring Minnesota’s bench 19-5.

New York Picked Up Four Early Fouls to Start Second Half

By the 7:11 minute of the third period, the Knicks found themselves in early foul trouble after being over the limit. Minnesota won the quarter by two points but still trailed heading in the final 12 minutes of the game, 81-74.

Knicks blow 17-Point Lead and Minnesota's Huge Run Ties Game

With 7:50 left in regulation, the Knicks boosted their lead to 17. The Timberwolves, however, were not  ready to give up and fought until the end. They went on a 20-3 run to tie the game at 102 with a three-pointer made from Zach LaVine. Porzingis followed up with a put-back dunk to push the Knicks lead back up two points. Towns then tied the game once more by hitting two free throws after drawing a foul.

Carmelo Anthony Saves Day With Clutch Moments