New York Knicks hang on to earn road victory against Minnesota Timberwolves, 106-104

The New York Knicks snapped a four-game road losing streak against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After having last won in Chicago against the Bulls on Nov. 4, the game also marked their second road game win of the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns Ran Amok in First Quarter

Minnesota Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns attempts a field goal.

Photo courtesy of Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns began his road to domination early and helped the Timberwolves outscored their opponents 31-28. Towns had 24 points and seven boards on a perfect eight-of-eight shooting from the floor.

Knicks Take Lead in Second Period

Brandon Jennings and rookie Mindaugas Kuzminskas got the bench going with six points apiece. Kristaps Porzingis went for nine points and the Knickerbockers won the frame 30-18. At halftime, New York lead by nine with their bench outscoring Minnesota’s bench 19-5.

New York Picked Up Four Early Fouls to Start Second Half

By the 7:11 minute of the third period, the Knicks found themselves in early foul trouble after being over the limit. Minnesota won the quarter by two points but still trailed heading in the final 12 minutes of the game, 81-74.

Knicks blow 17-Point Lead and Minnesota's Huge Run Ties Game

With 7:50 left in regulation, the Knicks boosted their lead to 17. The Timberwolves, however, were not ready to give up and fought until the end. They went on a 20-3 run to tie the game at 102 with a three-pointer made from Zach LaVine. Porzingis followed up with a put-back dunk to push the Knicks lead back up two points. Towns then tied the game once more by hitting two free throws after drawing a foul.

Carmelo Anthony Saves Day With Clutch Moments

Carmelo Anthony, who was struggling all night to find his shooting rhythm, received the ball with the game tied at 2.4 left in the contest. He responded with making a midrange shot over Andrew Wiggins and put the Knicks up 106-104. Minnesota had one last chance to either win the game or tie it and force overtime, but Anthony made sure they did none of that by deflecting the inbound pass with time running out.

Top Performers

New York Knicks Forward Kristaps Porzingis attempts a field goal.

Photo courtesy of Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports.

Porzingis concluded the game with 29 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Anthony had 14 points and Derrick Rose contributed with 11. Kuzminskas had a career-high night of his own with 14 points. Towns shot 15-of-22 from the field and had 18 boards to go along with three blocks. Wiggins had 14 points and LaVine tallied 17.

Quotes

During the post game interview, Anthony said “My coach believed in me. My teammates believed in me. They got me the ball. We got stops when we needed. The Timberwolves you got to take your hat off to them. They played well.”

When asked about Anthony’s game-winning shot, Porzingis said: “We always believe in him.”

He then responded to close game situations by saying “We have to watch film and be ready for that pressure late in games.”



Other Things to Note

-Knicks center Joakim Noah did not play due to an ankle injury he suffered on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

-Courtney Lee went to the locker room during the first quarter after he suffered an ankle injury. He did not return.

-The Timberwolves are 1-12 when trailing to start the fourth quarter.



Up Next

Both teams will have one day to prepare before they get back in action against each other once again. Their second meeting will be on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. E.T., at Madison Square Garden.



