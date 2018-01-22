Report: Milwaukee Bucks fire head coach Jason Kidd

The Milwaukee Bucks have fired head coach Jason Kidd after three-and-a-half years, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Since the start of the new year, the Bucks have gone 4-7 and are 23-22 overall for the season. They are barely holding onto the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference as the Detroit Pistons are a game back from them.

Kidd's tenure as Bucks' head coach

Kidd was named head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks on June 30, 2014. He took on the job after spending one season coaching the Brooklyn Nets. He coached 291 games with the Bucks, holding a record of 139-152 and had only made the playoffs once.

A quick turnaround

Assistant coach Jeff Prunty will serve as interim head coach and will coach tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns.