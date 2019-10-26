on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
VAVEL logo
20 People Online
WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS? Raise your voice.
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
25-game ban for Deandre Ayton
Via: Suns.

25-game ban for Deandre Ayton

Suns' Deandre Ayton tests positive for diuretic, gets 25-game ban.

edu_chipo99
Eduardo Villalpando

Suns center Deandre Ayton is facing a 25-game suspension for violating NBA’s Anti-Drug policy with a positive test for a diuretic.

Deandre Ayton showed no traces of any other banned substances, sources with knowledge of results told ESPN. NBPA is likely to fast-track arbitration process to push for a reduction as soon as possible.

The former Arizona Wildcat will lose $2.17 million over the 25-game suspension.

“I want to apologize to my family, the entire Suns organization, my teammates, partners, our fans and the Phoenix community. This was an unintentional mistake and unfortunately I put something in my body that I was completely unaware of. I do understand the unfortunate impact that this has on so many others, and for that I am deeply sorry. I’m extremely disappointed that I’ve let my team down. I will continue to work with the NBPA to go through arbitration and am hopeful of a positive resolution.” Ayton claimed.

The timing is terrible for the Suns, who beat Sacramento on opening night Wednesday behind 18 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks by Ayton. Phoenix has proven to be a better team than last year, adding solid players such as Ricky Rubio, Dario Saric and rookie Cameron Johnson.

"On behalf of the Phoenix Suns organization, (coach) Monty Williams and I are disappointed in the actions by Deandre Ayton that led to his testing positive for a banned diuretic and subsequent suspension by the NBA. This does not uphold the standards and principles we have set for the team.'' Suns general manager James Jones said.

VAVEL Logo
CHAT