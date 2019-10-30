'Ledlow & Parker' off to a good start

One of the newest NBA on TNT experiments, 'Ledlow & Parker', is off to a good start, and its not your ordinary podcast. This is an all new platform to have fun and share personal stories or experiences with the fans.

After the TNT Turner Family announced that one of their most recent broadcast experiments, 'Players Only', would be cancelled due to their low ratings during the last NBA season, they knew they had to do something special ahead this year in the association.

Candace Parker, Forward for the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA, signed a a multi-year deal with Turner to remain part of the network’s NBA and NCAA Tournament coverage this past summer. The purpose of her re-signing with TNT was to play a substantial role in the Tuesday night telecasts, a show that she will be doing with Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade.

Parker is also featuring in a podcast with the sports reporter for NBA TV, Kristen Ledlow, called 'Ledlow & Parker'. Every Tuesday during the NBA regular season these two will drop an episode with special guests, 'to keep up with the latest breaking storylines in sports'.

Their podcast was off to a good start, having Kobe Bryant as their guest in an almost hour-long episode, where the 'Black Mamba' recognized them for what it was their first ever media project together.

Both analysts also featured in the NBA TV pregame broadcast with Isiah Thomas, where Ledlow revealed that Parker was the 'Prom Date' from the current Los Angeles Lakers Center, Dwight Howard.

'Ledlow & Parker' is destined for success, and after these two showing how compatible they are with each other, there's no doubt that this is the beginning of a successful project.