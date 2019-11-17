Russell will miss two weeks with sprained right thumb

Injuries don't stop for the Golden State Warriors. The team is already without two of their All-Star guards as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are both sidelined, for potentially the entire season, and now they will be without their third All-Star guard for at least two weeks.

Golden State guard D'Angelo Russell will be reevaluated in two weeks after an MRI confirmed a right thumb sprain. This is the second time that Russell is sidelined this season for Golden State, after missing three games in early November with a sprained right ankle.

"It sucks," Warriors forward Draymond Green said of the team's ongoing injury issues. "I've said it before, you live that every day. That injury don't go away when you walk off the floor. It sucks to keep seeing guys go down, but we got that bug right now. So just gotta keep fighting, do all you can to stay healthy. But sometimes, s--- just happens."

'DLO' arrived to 'The Bay' during the summer and just a couple of games into the season, the Warriors guard was making a statement in the league. Even though Russell is averaging 24.3 points (Career-High) and 6,7 assists per game, Golden State still has the worst record in the league.

With D'Angelo Russell, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson all sidelined for the foreseeable future, Ky Bowman, Glenn Robinson III, and Alec Burks will see the vast majority of minutes in Golden State's backcourt.