Luka Doncic makes the history books

Luka Doncic keeps making a statement in the league, and in only his second year as an NBA player, the European Point Guard has already established himself as one of the main contenders for Most Valuable Player this season.

The Dallas Mavericks star dominated the Golden State Warriors with 35 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Aside from the fact that Doncic is averaging 29.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists, the sophomore from Slovenia recorded his seventh triple-double in 14 games.

Luka fell a point short of matching Dirk Nowitzki’s team record for points in a half. Doncic was 10 for 11 from the floor, making 6 of 7 3-pointers, and hit 7 of 8 free throws.

The 20-year-old became the 1st player in NBA history to record a 35-point triple-double in 25 or less minutes played. He was also the first player to outscore, outrebound and out-assist a team in a quarter since Allen Iverson did it back in 2003 against the Bulls.

Even though it's hard to believe, these weren't the only milestones he achieved. Luka also recorded 300 Pts, 100 Reb, and 100 Ast over his last 10 games, making him the 5th player in NBA history to average a 30-point triple-double over any 10-game span. The other players that have achieved this throughout NBA history are LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Michael Jordan, and Oscar Robertson.

Mark Cuban, Rick Carlisle and the Dallas Mavericks, have found their star that will make them a championship contender for the next 10 to 15 years.