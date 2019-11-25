LaMelo Ball makes history 'Down Under'

For many years the basketball world has been denying LaMelo Ball's credibility when it comes to his talent and what he's capable of doing on the floor.

The hype started back when he was a Freshman in High School playing for Chino Hills. After several years of not recognizing him as people probably should've, 'Melo' has established himself as one of the top picks ahead of the coming NBA Draft.

Since his departure from the United States after his days at Spire Insitute, the youngest of the Ball Brothers has been doing bits over in Australia, having plenty of fanfare with him despite the Illawarra Hawks sitting second last on the standings.

His latest accomplishment in the NBL? A triple-double, where he became the youngest player in the league's history to put on such numbers at only 18 years of age. Ball scored a game high 32 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to claim the triple-double.

He also came up clutch, hitting a three pointer with just over five seconds remaining to send the game to overtime after being down 99-96. The Hawks would end-up securing their third win of the year in an overtime thriller against the Cairns Taipans.

“I just believe in myself and my confidence levels is just really high. So every shot I take I feel like it’s going in. I try to improve every day, pretty much, and just work my hardest.” Ball said in the postgame interview.