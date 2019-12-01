James Harden, simply unstoppable

Another game played by the Houston Rockets and another fantastic performance by James Harden.

The Rockets hosted the Atlanta Hawks at the Toyota Center and while wearing the 'City Edition' uniforms, they put on a show for the fans in the arena.

Mike D'Antoni's squad defeated the Hawks by 158-111 and James Harden recorded a historic night, scoring 60 points in only 31 minutes of play. The shooting guard from Arizona State became just the third player (Kobe Bryant and Klay Thompson) to ever post 60 points in three quarters.

This was the fourth time in his career that Harden has scored 60 points in one game. With his performance las night, he tied with Michael Jordan for third most 60-point games ever, behind Kobe Bryant (6) and Wilt Chamberlain (32).

Among active players, only Harden has scored 60 points in multiple games.

The Beard has proved throughout the years he is one of the most prolific scorers of all time, and if is able to keep recording this type of numbers, there's no doubt he'll be the clear favorite to win the 2019/2020 KIA MVP Award.