Mavericks snap Lakers winning streak

After suffering only one loss in the whole month of November, the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off December with the left foot. The team coached by Frank Vogel suffered a tough loss against the Dallas Mavericks at home.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavs to a 114-100 win and snapped a 10-game winning streak from the Lakers. The Slovenian guard put up 27 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds, while they also got double-digit contributions from Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Delon Wright and Justin Jackson.

On the other hand, the Lakers looked a bit shaky, with Anthony Davis and LeBron James being the only players in the squad to score more than 10 points, with 'Bron' recording 25 and 'AD' 27.

This was only the third loss of the season for Los Angeles (Clippers & Raptors), and the fact that they have been so dominant at home or on the road, makes them the clear favorites to win the NBA Championship.

The Mavericks started the second half on a 9-0 run and didn't look back after that. Dallas outscored the Lakers 35-17 in the third quarter and that would be enough to secure the victory for the away team. Despite a late effort from LA keeping James and Davis on the floor until late in the fourth quarter, the Lakers couldn't complete the comeback.