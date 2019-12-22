Luka Doncic signs multi-year deal with Jordan

The Jordan Brand keeps making important moves on their way to the top in the basketball world.

Shams Charania from The Athletic reports that Luka Doncic is close to signing a lucrative multi-year endorsement deal with the Jumpman. Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed, but this is certainly exciting news for the brand that already has Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum to carry the logo into the future.

Doncic’s sneaker deal with Jordan Brand will not begin as a signature deal. Luka can earn it through bonus clauses such as winning MVP or Finals MVP.

Doncic, 20, who has emerged as an MVP candidate, has been a sneaker free agent since his two-year Nike deal that he signed in 2017 while playing with Real Madrid expired September 30.

Puma and Under Armour had major interest in Doncic. Sources told ESPN that Under Armour never made an official offer, and Puma shied away from being aggressive with their offer because of Nike's match clause.