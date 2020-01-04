Isaac to miss at least eight weeks 

Just when the Orlando Magic was starting to find themselves this season, they have suffered a really tough loss for the coming two months.

It has been announced through Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN that Magic's F Jonathan Isaac will be re-evaluated in eight-to-10 weeks after suffering a severe sprain and bone contusion. Even though these are bad news, let's consider that luckily there was no structural damage to ACL, MCL or PCL ligaments.

Tough blow for the Magic, since Isaac was making his case for the NBA's All Defensive Team. The Forward is the only player in the NBA this season averaging at least 2 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. The 22 year-old also got it going on the offensive side, averaging 12 points and 7 rebounds per game.

Jeff Weltman, Orlando's President of Basketball Operations revealed to the press the severity of the injury and his hopes for the future on Isaac through an official statement.

''While this certainly are dissapoitning news, we are glad to say that there was no structural damage to ACL, MCL or PCL ligaments. All signs point to a complete recovery and this should not impact his future growth.''