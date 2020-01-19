Portland and Sacramento exchange pieces 

Another day and another trade in the NBA before the February deadline. According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, Portland traded Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second- round picks to Sacramento for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan.

Blazers needed the trade to happen because they save $12.3M on the deal, and it cuts luxury tax bill in half.

Bazemore ($19.3 million) and Tolliver ($1.6 million) are on expiring contracts. Ariza ($12.2 million) has a partial guarantee of $1.8 million on his $12.8 million contract next season. The Blazers will have until June 30 to pick up or decline that option.

Portland will also create a $7.2 million and a $1.7 million trade exception as part of the deal. Both exceptions will expire next January according to Woj.

Bazemore has been a solid player off the bench this season, averaging 7.9 points and 4 rebounds. On the other hand, Trevor Ariza is a solid defender that will bring leadership from a vet in the locker room.