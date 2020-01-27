Lakers legends pay tribute to Bryant

Not only hundreds of thousands of fans were in shock about the devastating news about Kobe Bryant's death, but also the NBA family, who haven't stopped honoring the life of the Lakers legend.

At 41 years of age, Bryant died after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, alongside his 13 year-old daughter, Gianna.

Hundreds of people reunited outside the Staples Center and stood there just trying to make sense to something that doesn’t make sense.

Some Lakers legends such as Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Derek Fisher, Pau Gasol, Shaquille O'Neal, among others, expressed their feelings through social media after hearing the devastating news that shocked the world.