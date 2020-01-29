LaMelo Ball returns to the US without telling his teammates

After shutting down his season early with the Illawarra Hawks due a foot injury, LaMelo Ball has returned to the United States to continue with his rehabilitation process.

Ball, who played 12 games for the Hawks and averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game, decided to leave Australia abruptly without even telling his teammates.

Melo's departure doesn't appear to sit well with the Hawks owner.

"I'm really disappointed that he didn't say goodbye to his teammates and his coach," Simon Stratford said, according to ABC News' Timothy Hernandez.

Hawks teammate Todd Blanchfield added he wasn't told Ball was leaving the country.

"It's news to me, but (Ball's camp has) got an agenda they have to take care of. At the end of the day he's thinking of the bigger picture and has bigger things in mind."

Aside from his huge talent and that he's projected to be the number one pick in the coming NBA Draft, his exit from Australia shows something about his dependability. This may affect him when it comes to NBA teams trusting him with the future of their franchise.

Even though he left without saying goodbye, the Hawks decided to publish an official statement thanking the 18yo for his services during the last couple of months.

“LaMelo has had a big impact on our club and the league and we thank him for everything he has done for the Hawks and the Illawarra community. He has a very bright future ahead of him and the Hawks are proud to have played a part in that journey. LaMelo and his team will always be a part of the Hawks family and we wish him the very best ahead of the NBA Draft” Team said.