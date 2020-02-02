Raptors extend their winning streak

When the Raptors lost Kawhi Leonard during the free agency last summer everyone gave up on them. That champion DNA runs much deeper than the critics though, since the Canadian team have made a statement during the current regular season.

With a solid entrance at the Scotiabank Arena for a Sunday game, the Raptors won their 11th. game in a row (tie franchise record), and have now the second best record in the Eastern Conference at 36-14.

The victims this time were the Chicago Bulls, who put up a fight but still couldn’t get the job done north of the border. Undrafted Rookie Terence Davis led Toronto to a solid ‘dub’ at home, recording 31 points in the 28 minutes he was on the floor. Davis became the 6th. Raptor in franchise history to ever go for 30 as a rookie

Nick Nurse’s squad has showed a lot of depth throughout the whole season and today they confirmed it. Toronto had 7 different players in double digits.

With this win Toronto sweeps the season-series against Chicago, winning both games at the United Center and one at the Scotiabank Arena.