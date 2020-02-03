Injuries don't stop for Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets All-Star Point Guard, Kyrie Irving, is expected to miss at least one week after an MRI confirmed he suffered a sprained MCL.

The Nets posted an official statement regarding Irving's injury.

MEDICAL UPDATE: An MRI performed this morning on Kyrie Irving’s right knee confirmed last night’s diagnosis of a medial ligament sprain. Irving will be re-evaluated in one week. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 2, 2020

Kyrie missed 26 games earlier this season with a shoulder bursitis. Even though he's averaging 28.3 points and 6.5 assists per game, there are still doubts from the media and fans regarding his leadership skills.

While Irving is out, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert are expected to be the primarily ball handlers, like they have done for a good amount of time this season.

The Nets are still favorites to qualify for the playoffs, with the Magic, Bulls, Wizards, and Pistons following their footsteps.