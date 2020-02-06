Sixers get Robinson III and Burks

The Philadelphia 76ers have made moves ahead of the trade deadline, hoping theses players can get them over the hump by coming off the bench.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, Philadelphia has acquired Golden State's Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks. In exchange for them, the Sixers will be sending three second-round picks to the Warriors (2020 second-round via Dallas, 2021 second-round pick via Denver & 2022 second-round pick via Toronto).

This is a solid pick up for Philadelphia, since they will be getting two veteran shooters that should pick up the scoring off the bench.

Sixers GM Elton Brand has delivered his roster some much-needed shooting and scoring off its bench. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Burks is averaging 16 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season. On the other hand, Robinson is also recording double figures, putting up 13 points and 4.7 rebounds a night.

'Philly' is working on additional trades to create roster spots needed to add Burks and Robinson III to the team. If they don't get a deal done by the deadline, the Sixers will be forced to waive two players.