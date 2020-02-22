Lakers waive DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins is known for his incredible talent and work ethic, but in the last couple of year he has been affected by several injuries.

Prior to the start of the season, 'Boogie' torned his ACL after being signed by the Lakers, and it turns out that his time at Los Angeles lasted less than a season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, the Lakers are waiving Cousins. This move will be specifically to be able to sign Markieff Morris, who just agreed to a buy out with the Pistons.

Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @Ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2020

Throughout his career, Cousins has been with four different teams and averages 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds. Being able to play inside the paint but also stretching the floor are his biggest qualities, and its a shame to see a four time All-Star in such a difficult position.