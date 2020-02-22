Kings vs Clippers: LIVE Stream and Scores Updates
Image: VAVEL.

Q2 Ends

Kings 54-48 Clippers
2:37 PM3 minutes ago

Q2 - 0:09

LAC - Jackson 3pt Shot
2:37 PM3 minutes ago

Q2 - 0:07

SAC - Bazemore 3pt Shot
2:36 PM4 minutes ago

Q2 - 0:28

LAC - Williams 3pt Shot
2:36 PM4 minutes ago

Q2 - 0:33

SAC - Fox Pullup Jump shot
2:36 PM4 minutes ago

Q2 - 0:39

LAC - Leonard Layup Shot
2:35 PM4 minutes ago

Q2 - 1:28

LAC - Williams Fadeaway Jump Shot
2:33 PM7 minutes ago

Lou Williams with the Jelly

2:33 PM7 minutes ago

Q2 - 2:27

SAC - Bogdanovic 3pt Shot
2:29 PM11 minutes ago

Q2 - 2:43

LAC - Zubac Tip Layup Shot
2:28 PM12 minutes ago

Q2 - 5:18

SAC - Fox Running Finger Roll Layup Shot
2:25 PM15 minutes ago

Q2 - 6:18

LAC - Leonard Layup Shot
2:23 PM17 minutes ago

Q2 - 6:42

LAC - Harrell Running Dunk Shot
2:19 PM21 minutes ago

The Clippers are 6-of-28 shooting from the field with 9 turnovers in the first 17 minutes.
2:19 PM21 minutes ago

Q2 - 7:54

SAC - Joseph Driving Layup Shot
2:17 PM23 minutes ago

Q2 - 8:24

LAC - Shamet 3pt Shot
2:17 PM23 minutes ago

Q2 - 9:08

SAC - Hield Pullup Jump shot
2:17 PM23 minutes ago

Q2 - 9:52

SAC - Giles III Alley Oop Dunk Shot
2:16 PM23 minutes ago

Q2 - 10:41

SAC - Hield Step Back Jump shot
2:13 PM27 minutes ago

Q2 - 11:07

LAC - Green 3pt Shot
2:13 PM27 minutes ago

Q2 - 12:00

Second quarter is underway!
2:06 PM34 minutes ago

Q1 Ends

Kings 25-13 Clippers
2:06 PM34 minutes ago

Q1 - 2:29

SAC - Bazemore Finger Roll Layup Shot
2:00 PM40 minutes ago

Q1 - 3:14

LAC - Williams Driving Floating Jump Shot
2:00 PM40 minutes ago

Q1 - 3:34

SAC - Bogdanovic Pullup Jump shot
2:00 PM40 minutes ago

Q1 - 3:53

SAC - Bazemore Running Finger Roll Layup Shot
1:59 PM41 minutes ago

Q1 - 5:10

LAC - Zubac Turnaround Hook Shot
1:54 PMan hour ago

Q1 - 5:26

SAC - Bogdanovic Layup Shot
1:54 PMan hour ago

Q1 - 5:55

SAC - Bogdanovic Cutting Layup Shot
1:53 PMan hour ago

Clippers trail the Kings 8-3 at the first timeout with 6:58 left in the first quarter. LA 1-of-10 from the field, Sacramento is 3-of-13.
1:51 PMan hour ago

Q1 - 8:13

LAC - Leonard 3pt Shot
1:47 PMan hour ago

Q1 - 9:20

SAC - Giles III Jump Shot
1:46 PMan hour ago

Q1 - 10:54

SAC - Giles III Jump Shot
1:43 PMan hour ago

Q1 - 12:00

Game is underway!
1:38 PMan hour ago

Jerry West and Paul George share a moment

1:34 PMan hour ago

Kings Injury Report

Alex Len: AVAILABLE
1:31 PMan hour ago

Clippers debut for Jackson

The Guard will be the starting pg against the Kings!
 
1:22 PMan hour ago

7-Game Slate

This Kings vs Clippers will open a 7-game slate in the NBA today. 

Game day storyline? Dwyane Wade will get his jersey retirement today at Miami. 

1:19 PMan hour ago

Clippers 5

Jackson, Shamet, Leonard, Morris & Zubac
1:15 PMan hour ago

Kings 5

Fox, Bogdanovic, Barnes, Bjelica & Giles
1:14 PMan hour ago

Newcomer Jackson

The Clippers recently acquired Reggie Jackson from the Pistons. 
1:09 PM2 hours ago

Injuries don't stop for LA

Injuries have forced Rivers to set 27 different starting lineups in 55 games. But with some new additions, and a team with arguably the best depth, Rivers has options.
1:08 PM2 hours ago

New kicks for the All-Star Game MVP

1:00 PM2 hours ago

PG13 warming up

Despite his injuries, Paul George is warming up alongside his teammates.
12:51 PM2 hours ago

Doc Rivers on Paul George

"I'm a little concerned about that one because I think that's the second time, maybe the third," Clippers coach Doc Rivers told the media after George tweaked his hamstring again. "I don't know what to do, but I know rest you will have to do."
12:49 PM2 hours ago

Western Conference Standings

3. Clippers (37-18)

12. Kings (22-33)

12:42 PM2 hours ago

Kings Arrival

The last the Kings stepped on the Staples Center floor the put on a basketball clinic winning by 21 points against the Clips.
12:38 PM2 hours ago

Clippers Arrival

Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson, the newcomers, will lead the Clippers today against the Kings.
12:36 PM2 hours ago

Our live coverage begins!

We are just one hour away from this 2020 NBA Regular Season game between Kings vs Clippers.
12:33 PM2 hours ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Kings vs Clippers.
12:31 PM2 hours ago

Harrison Barnes Promise

The veteran said he won't shave his beard until the season is over or the Kings get to a .500 record.

 

12:30 PM2 hours ago

Kings after All-Star Break

The Kings are coming off a 129-125 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 32 points, matching a career-best with seven 3-pointers and connecting on 11 of 17 attempts from the floor.
12:28 PM2 hours ago

Previous Meeting

The Kings blew out the Clippers 124-103 in their last meeting in Los Angeles on Jan. 30 as Fox scored a career-best 34 points with eight assists, and the team set a franchise record for 3-pointers made with 21.
12:27 PM2 hours ago

Clippers after All-Star Break

LA owns the Western Conference's third-best record at 37-18 despite recent injuries to Paul George (strained hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (groin injury). Kawhi Leonard plays just once in back-to-back sets.
12:25 PM2 hours ago

Arena & Tipoff

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 • 3:30 PM ET

Staples Center • Los Angeles, CA

12:19 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Kings vs Clippers Live TV and Stream

Local TV: NBCSCA, FSPT 

Radio: KHTK Sports 1140 AM, AM 570 LA Sports

Internet: VAVEL USA

12:18 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 NBA Regular Season game: Kings vs Clippers!
12:18 PM2 hours ago

Welcome

My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
12:17 PM2 hours ago
