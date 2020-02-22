Kings vs Clippers: LIVE Stream and Scores Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
Q2 Ends
Q2 - 0:09
Q2 - 0:07
Q2 - 0:28
Q2 - 0:33
Q2 - 0:39
Q2 - 1:28
Lou Williams with the Jelly
On a mission in transition. @kawhileonard ➡️ @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/UDJEhb8twF— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 22, 2020
Q2 - 2:27
Q2 - 2:43
Q2 - 5:18
Q2 - 6:18
Q2 - 6:42
Steal → Slam @landryshamet → @MONSTATREZZ— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 22, 2020
📺@FoxSportsWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/mbBTOFkMvA
Q2 - 7:54
Q2 - 8:24
Q2 - 9:08
Q2 - 9:52
Q2 - 10:41
Q2 - 11:07
Q2 - 12:00
Q1 Ends
Q1 - 2:29
Q1 - 3:14
Q1 - 3:34
Q1 - 3:53
Q1 - 5:10
Q1 - 5:26
Q1 - 5:55
Q1 - 8:13
Q1 - 9:20
.@CoorsLight Cold Hard Fact: This dish is what's known as a 𝒸𝒽𝑒𝒻'𝓈 𝓀𝒾𝓈𝓈 👌 pic.twitter.com/SorHHKAm3V— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 22, 2020
Q1 - 10:54
Q1 - 12:00
Jerry West and Paul George share a moment
Logo talk.@Yg_Trece | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/60L1cekRYS— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 22, 2020
Kings Injury Report
Injury Update: Alex Len (hip) is AVAILABLE for today's game vs LAC.— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 22, 2020
Clippers debut for Jackson
"I'm just here to do anything to help the team continue to win."@Kristina_Pink talks with the newest member of the @LAClippers, Reggie Jackson! 🔊#ClipperNation • @Reggie_Jackson pic.twitter.com/UBzfTrEpws— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) February 22, 2020
7-Game Slate
Game day storyline? Dwyane Wade will get his jersey retirement today at Miami.
Clippers 5
Kings 5
Newcomer Jackson
“His DNA fits our DNA.”— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 22, 2020
🗯 @DocRivers on @Reggie_Jackson’s fit and getting the start. pic.twitter.com/lrSJ7NMFeW
Injuries don't stop for LA
New kicks for the All-Star Game MVP
New KAWHI colorway. 👟👀 pic.twitter.com/4yLUQ9I4wS— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 22, 2020
PG13 warming up
Another positive sign for the Clippers: Paul George is on the court doing his normal shooting routine. pic.twitter.com/iVTjZyJ0BC— Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) February 22, 2020
Doc Rivers on Paul George
Western Conference Standings
12. Kings (22-33)
Kings Arrival
Saturday Matinee ☀️ pic.twitter.com/iA7KC6U5X4— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 22, 2020
Clippers Arrival
New faces, fresh threads and laces. pic.twitter.com/fEa4IlrN2Y— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 22, 2020
Our live coverage begins!
Harrison Barnes Promise
Harrison Barnes told a reporter in December that he won't shave his beard until the Kings get back to .500 🧔https://t.co/oVfbFpoyyP pic.twitter.com/SdPOjQOHV7— Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 13, 2020
Kings after All-Star Break
Previous Meeting
Clippers after All-Star Break
New faces, same grind. pic.twitter.com/Hbh7VRdube— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 22, 2020
Arena & Tipoff
Staples Center • Los Angeles, CA
How to watch Kings vs Clippers Live TV and Stream
Radio: KHTK Sports 1140 AM, AM 570 LA Sports
Internet: VAVEL USA