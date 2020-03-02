Devin Booker features in Drake's music video

The friendship between Devin Booker and Drake is not a secret, and on several occasions they have been paying their respects to each other in public.

Their relationship added another chapter, and the NBA All-Star from the Phoenix Suns featured in Drake's most recent music video. The Canadian Rapper released the same video for both 'When To Say When' and 'Chicago's Freestyle' records, where he included Booker.

Alongside 'DBook', the French Guard from the Suns, Elie Okobo was also spotted.

Devin Booker has been upgraded from being name dropped in a Drake song to making a cameo in a Drake video pic.twitter.com/7giBFkj9Rq — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) March 1, 2020

Let's not forget Drake shouted out the Suns Star in one of his most famous songs, 'Sicko Mode', where he dropped the line, 'Shots that I took, Wet Like Im Book', making reference Devin's shooting abilities.

The 33 year-old rapper even wore a Moss Point High School jersey during one of his concerts, which was the place where Devin Booker grew up in Mississippi.