Kelly Oubre Jr. suffers a torn meniscus

Kelly Oubre Jr. underwent a successful arthroscopic surgery to address a torn meniscus in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The Suns Forward was diagnosed with this injury by the team doctors but still decided to get a second opinion before getting surgery.

Oubre has appeared in 56 games for the Suns this season. He’s averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 45.2 percent from the field, 35.2 percent from beyond the arc and 78.0 percent from the free throw line, a career year for the Kansas product.

Oubre, who signed a two-year, $30 million contract to stay with the Suns this past summer, has been crucial when it comes to energy for the team this year.

Despite being on track for another losing season, Phoenix has shown a lot of improvement compared to previous years.