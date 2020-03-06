Philly ends their losing streak  against Sacramento: VAVEL Recap

It's been well documented that the 76ers have lost six straight games on the road and are struggling a bit as of late in general. Combining this with the fact that Ben Simmons (Averaging 16.7 PTS, 8.2 AST, and 7.8 REB through 54 games this season), along with Joel "the process" Embiid (23.3 PTS, 3.1 AST, 11.8 REB) and Josh Richardson; what may have gone unnoticed is that coming into tonight's game the Sacramento Kings the Kings had won six of their last seven and only 3 1/2 games back of the 8th seed in the west.

As the game started, it felt as if the 76ers couldn't miss a shot and like the Kings couldn't make one to save their lives. The Sixers attempted to push the pace and getting running the court early on with Shake and Harris active early.

However, once the Kings weathered the storm and began to settle into the game, they began to force a bunch of turnovers and did a good job closing the quarter after a strong showing from Kent Bazemore off the bench.

Late in the game, the Kings started to get hot from three, going on a 16-2 run in the final 5 minutes of the game but ultimately had no answers for Tobias Harris late in the game. Harris was clearly the closer tonight. He showed why the 76ers overpaid for him. To win tight games like this tonight when your team is banged up. The fact is that Harris, (to a much greater than Horford), has justified his contract is a promising sign for the Sixers. Horford , on the other hand, will cost Philly at least a first-round draft point with the decline shown this year along with the 3 remaining years on his excessive contract.

