NBA expected to play games without fans 

The Coronavirus precautions keep being taken care of by the league, and some shocking news regarding future games have been revealed.

According to Shams Charania from The Athletic, the NBA sent a memo to all franchises explaining that, due to coronavirus outbreak, teams should be preparing to play games without fans in attendance and identifying 'essential staff' present for these games if necessary.

A reminder of existing rules regarding postponement or cancellations of games has also been sent to the 30 teams in the league.

Previously, the NBA told the players through an official memo to choose fist-bumps over high-fives and avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys to autograph.