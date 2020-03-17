Players turning into Gamers and Tik-Tokers

In the midst of an indefinite NBA suspension due to the Coronavirus, the players have been really vocal about what they are doing with their free time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people should remain in their houses until further notice, which has been good news for the players who want to spend more time with their families, or even for the ones who just want to develop new hobbies.

Some of them are getting into the Tik Tok wave like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Matisse Thybulle.

Shai going off on Tik Tok... pic.twitter.com/qlNWZ4GuCI — Eddie V (@Eduardo_VH99) March 15, 2020

Others are simply investing more time in their video game consoles, which has been the case for Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and many more. Several players have also live streamed their games through Twitch, including Josh Hart, D'Aaron Fox, Larry Nance Jr., Andre Drummond and Ben Simmons.

The Miami Heat Center, Meyers Leonard even named himself the 'best-gamer' in the league, after getting a win in a Call of Duty Warzone match-up.

The NBA season may be on hold, and whether it's dancing in front of a camera or playing video games, there's no doubt the players are still putting their abilities to test.