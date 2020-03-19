Thunder players and staff test negative for Coronavirus

The Oklahoma City Thunder were the rivals of the Utah Jazz the night the NBA got suspended.

After finding out Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive to COVID-19, the entire Thunder organization underwent an emergency test, and it has now been confirmed all of them are clean.

OKC put out a press release saying that all COVID-19 results for players and staff that were tested came back negative.

The release also noted that the Thunder use a private lab for testing.

“Recognizing the stress on the state of Oklahoma’s medical system, the Thunder did not use state resources and chose an alternative path for testing of its personnel.”

Oficially, there's currently five different organizations in the NBA that have players or staff infected by the coronavirus.