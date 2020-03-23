Vassell declares for the NBA Draft

The Florida State sophomore, Devin Vassell has announced he will not be coming back to school and has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Seminoles led the ACC this season in large part thanks to Vassell, a team who was not expected to be at the top of the conference by the fans.

Out of Georgia, the 19 year-old Guard averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, shooting 49 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from beyond the arc this year.

According to Jeff Goodman from ESPN, many NBA executives believe Vassell will be drafted in the middle of the first round.

His good size and shooting ability should help any team as a second unit player, but will need to improve his body, listed at only 180 pounds.