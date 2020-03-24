Daniel Oturu expected to be a first round pick 
Minnesota Center, Daniel Oturu is joining the NBA Draft process and his plan is to hire an agent, as he announced over an Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Oturu led the Big Ten in rebounding and blocked shots this season and is expected to be a first round pick in the coming draft.

The 6-foot-10 Center averaged a double-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Golden Gophers, and received first-team All-Big 10 defensive team and second-team All-Big 10 honors. 

Despite the team having a record under .500, Oturu shot 56% from the field to lead the Big-10.

