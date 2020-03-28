Williams enters NBA Draft

Cincinnati Junior Keith Williams has entered the NBA Draft with the intent of hiring an agent.

“After progressive conversations with my family, coaches and mentors, I’ve decided that I will enter the 2020 NBA Draft with the intent of hiring an agent; however, I will be keeping my options open," Williams said.

The Brooklyn product averaged 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.

Despite declaring, there's still a chance he comes back to Cincinnati for his senior year. The NCAA allows student-athletes to sign with an NCAA-certified agent and gain feedback while maintaining the opportunity to return to school.

“I am in full support of Keith’s desire to enter the NBA Draft process. This is a process that I encourage our underclassmen to go through and I look forward to assisting Keith during it.” Coach John Brannen said.

Williams has until June 3 to decide whether to remain in the draft or return to school.