Mac McClung declares for the NBA Draft while maintaining eligibility

The Big East ‘High-Flyer’, Mac McClung has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining eligibility.

The Virginia-Made caught the national spotlight due to his amazing dunks during high school, but in his two seasons at Georgetown, he showcased his game is much more than that.

The Gate City, Va., native led the Hoyas with 15.7 points a game and averaged 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in his 21 games. McClung missed one game at the start of conference play with an eye injury and 10 of the final 11 with a right foot injury.

McClung will not hire an agent, which gives him the opportunity to return with the Hoyas for his final two years of eligibility.

“To the Georgetown faithful, thank you for giving me a new home!” McClung wrote. “With that being said, I have decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility. Thank you for all your support & Go Hoyas!”