Three New Positive COVID-19 Tests 

The National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association reported that out of the 490 players tested for COVID-19 since March 10, three new players have returned confirmed positive tests.

Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test, or has been identified as having been in close contact to an infected person, is isolated or quarantined until they are cleared under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.

Some players in the NBA, including dozens of members from the New Orleans Pelicans have already received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pelicans received their vaccines through a partnership with a local hospital and in consultation with team doctors and officials.

"League policy requires teams to follow their state's vaccination guidelines and programs and we are fully supportive of players and team staff being vaccinated when they are eligible," an NBA spokesperson said in a statement.