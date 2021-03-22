Ball Misses Season With Fractured Wrist

LaMelo Ball's rookie season in the association has been cut short due to a serious injury, but the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year has made a statement.

'Melo', who was the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is expected to miss the rest of the season with a fractured right wrist, the Charlotte Hornets said.

Ball's injury is in the area of the thumb on his shooting hand, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said.

UPDATE: LaMelo Ball has suffered a fractured bone in his right wrist. Ball, who will be further evaluated, will be listed as out indefinitely.



The Hornets announced Ball underwent an MRI and an initial diagnosis revealed a fractured bone in the wrist. The team said Ball would be listed as out indefinitely, and that additional updates would be provided when available.

'Melo' has taken the NBA by storm, averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game this season while shooting 45.1% from the field.

Ball has led the Hornets alongside Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward to the eight seed in the East, with a high chance of making the 'play-in' game.