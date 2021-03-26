Warriors Make Moves

The Golden State Warriors are still with hopes of making the 2021 NBA Playoffs, therefore they still adjusting their roster with hopes to make a run in the West as well as developing their young core.

The Warriors have reportedly made a pair of trades, sending Brad Wanamaker to the Charlotte Hornets and forward Marquese Chriss to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Hornets are acquiring Golden State's Brad Wanamaker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

Chriss goes with cash to Spurs, which saves Warriors on luxury tax for an injured player. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

The 31-year-old Wanamaker is averaging 4.7 ppg and 2.5 apg during his third season in the NBA, while Chriss played in just two games this season before a broken leg sidelined him.

Chriss averaged 6.5 points per game along with 6.5 rebounds before the injury.