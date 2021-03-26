Bulls Get Theis

The Boston Celtics made multiple moves during the trade deadline with hopes to improve their rotation ahead of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Celtics have traded center Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls for Mo Wagner.

Mo Wagner goes to the Celtics, per sources. https://t.co/TPrzW9WqEd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Details of the Celtics/Wizards/Bulls deal, per league sources:



Wizards get D. Gafford, C. Hutchinson

Celtics get L. Kornet, M. Wagner

Bulls get D. Theis, J. Green, T. Brown Jr. , $1.3m (from BOS) $250k (from WAS) — Ryan McDonough (@McDNBA) March 25, 2021

This was a three-way deal, considering the Washington Wizards were involved too.

Javonte Green also will go from the Celtics to the Bulls, and Luke Kornet will arrive to Boston from Chicago.

These moves would get the Celtics under the luxury tax line and open up a roster spot for a potential buyout market addition.

In 3.5 seasons with the Celtics, Daniel Theis averaged 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and shot 55.2% from the field. This year, he’s averaging a career-high 9.5 points in 24.5 minutes.