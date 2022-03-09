Best moments and Highlights: Suns 111-90 Heat in NBA.
Photo: VAVEL

Highlights

Watch the best plays of Suns win.

00:00 4Q

The game ends the score is 111-90
3:09 4Q

Devin Booker hits a triple from the center.
4:54 4Q

Duncan Robinson makes 2 of 3 free throws
6:58 4Q

Deandre Ayton scores alley oop sink
10:34 4Q

Landry Shamet makes a triple from the center.
00:02 3Q

Devin Booker hits a triple from the center.
2:01 3Q

Tyler Herro fouls and counts
4:16 3Q

Kyle Lowry makes both free throws
5:49 3Q

Devin Booker makes both free throws
8:11 3Q

Bam Adebayo scores sinking
9:44 3Q

Cameron Payne triples from right
00:00 2Q

The first half ends the score is 57-55
00:38 2Q

Landry Shamet triples from the right.
3:18 2Q

Tyler Herro makes a triple from the center.
6:10 2Q

Suns time out
6:26 2Q

Deandre Ayton scores alley oop
10: 22

JaVale McGee scores sinking
00:00 1Q

The first quarter ends the score is 29-27.
3:17 1Q

Heat Time out
3:55 1Q

Aaron Holiday triples from left
4:29 1Q

Mikal Bridges makes the 2 free throws
6:06 1Q

Bam Adebayo scores sinking and the advantage is 9 pts
8:06 1Q

Devin Booker hits a 3-pointer from the corner
9:04 1Q

Duncan Robinson triples from the center.
10:18 1Q

Kyle Lowry hits a 3-pointer from the corner
11:23 1Q

Duncan Robinson triples from left
12:00 1Q

The game has started, enjoy it.
Offense

The Heat have scored 100 or more points in their last 4 games, while the Suns have scored in their last 5.
The game of today

Clash of titans today between the Suns and the Heat as both are on track to be in the NBA playoffs, at the moment both are leaders of their conferences but a Heat loss could drop them to second place if the Sixers win.
All set

Everything is ready for today's great game with the # 1 of each conference seeing each other at the FTX Arena
Lineup Heat

Heat has this 5 starters for today.
Lineup Suns

This is the 5 starters of Suns.
The activity of today

Today there will be 11 NBA games so keep an eye on VAVEL's signal so you don't miss any of them.
Injuries Heat

Heat has 1 important injurie.
Injuries Suns

This is the 4 injuries for Suns.
Offense power

Of the last 5 matches between the Suns and Heat, in 4 there were 100 or more points for each team, so today we can see a game with more than 100 points per team.
Series of the season

Este será el segundo juego y ultimo entre Suns y Heat, la serie es liderada por Heat tras ganar 123-100 el juego 1.
Odd to win

The Miami Heat come out as heavy favorites for today with a 74.8% chance of victory while the Suns have a 25.2% chance of winning.
Tune in here Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the NBA match Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat How to watch Stream on TV and Online in NBA

If you want to watch the game Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat Live on TV, your options is NBA League Pass

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Ojo con este jugador de Miami Heat

Veteran forward Jimmy Butler will be the Heat's most important player, averaging 21.4 pts per game, 6.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists.
In his most recent game, he had 21 pts, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Heat to continue improving their basketball.
Photo: Getty images// Michael Reaves
Ojo con este jugador de Phoenix Suns

Superstar and young shooting guard Devin Booker will be the player to charge the Suns offense averaging 25.6 pts per game in addition to 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists
In his most recent game, he had 30 pts, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, so he must stay in shape for the Suns to continue at the top of the NBA.
Photo: Getty images// Jesse Gambrish
Miami Heat

For their part, the Miami Heat (44-22) arrive at this game in the first position of the classification with only 22 defeats in 66 games, despite the fact that they arrive at a great moment of the season, since they have 3 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to they have 6 defeats in their last 10 games, so at home they will seek to surprise the best team in the NBA
At home Miami Heat is a solid team at home with only 7 losses in 30 games, in addition to registering 4 wins in their last 5 home games it will look difficult to lose to the Suns.
Phoenix suns

Phoenix Suns (51-13) travel to the Miami Heat at a great time of the season as they have 3 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to only 2 losses in their last 10 games.
On the road, the Phoenix Suns are the best visiting team in the NBA, they have only lost 6 of their 30 games, so solidity away from home is their thing.

Of their last 5 games they have 4 away wins and only 2 of their last 10 games have been losses, so it seems difficult for them to lose today.

Last games between Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat

3 wins in the last 5 games looks such a favorable outlook for the Suns team in addition to winning the most recent at home, in their last 3 home games at the FTX Arena they have been victories for the Miami Heat who have not lost since 2019 in House.
The game will played at the FTX Arena

It is a sports venue located in Miami, Florida, United States. It hosts the home games played by the Miami Heat of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and has a capacity for 19,600 spectators.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA match: Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
