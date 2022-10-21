Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat live, as well as the latest information from the FTX Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Raptors player
Pascal Siakam, experienced power forward, is one of the best players on his team, last season he was a key player for the team to be in the playoffs and despite being eliminated in the first round, Raptors gave something to talk about, now with a young roster is expected to continue in the fight with the first places and thus repeat the title as in 2019.
Watch out for this Heat player
Jimmy Butler, forward coming from Marquette University, is an experienced player who undoubtedly had a great season with the team, his performances last season gave the Heat the possibility of fighting in the Playoffs, his numbers were good and this season he has the responsibility to lead the team to the fight for the title.
Heat all-star quintet
Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
Raptors all-star roster
VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam.
Face to Face
Last season Raptors and Heat delivered a great series in the regular season, each duel ended in suspense because the scores were very close, the four-game series ended in two wins per side and in the Playoffs the Heat stayed in the conference finals while Raptors left in the first round, now they will open a new series and it is expected to be as intense as last season.
Heat with potential for a great season
The Heat have already proven to be a very competitive team and the clear example is the leadership of the Eastern Conference, last season, with a 53-29 record, the team continued its good streak in the Playoffs where they left teams like the Hawks and the 76ers on the road, in the conference finals their rival would be the Celtic and both teams delivered a great series that took the Boston team 4-3, The Heat squad has everything to compete better in the Playoffs, at the beginning of this season they lost to the Bulls 108-116 and before the match against the Raptors they will face the runner-up Celtics, undoubtedly a very complicated schedule, but the team knows that to have the title you must beat all rivals.
Raptors in a new season full of uncertainty
The Toronto Raptors are a team historically with a lot of potential that they have not been able to show, their recent title in 2019 put them in the orbit for the quality of players on their roster, for this season the thing is very different, players who do not know what will be their situation are part of a team that last season reached to qualify for the Playoffs, Their rival the 76ers left them on the road in a 4-2 series, now the team is looking to improve their 48-34 streak that gave them the fifth place in the Eastern Conference, youth predominates in the team and that can be a factor for or against, depending on the situation, however the stories of underdog teams abound in the NBA and certainly can deliver a great season.
Two good teams face each other
Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat will face each other in their third game of the regular season, both teams reached the Playoffs last season and the expectations to see them compete again for the championship are very high, the beginning of the NBA 2022 has already given us great clashes with many surprises and the duel between these two teams will not be the exception, adding victories is important so both will be looking for the victory.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat game, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at FTX Arena, at 8:00 pm ET.