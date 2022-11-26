Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks live stream, as well as the latest information from State Farm Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is the game and where to watch Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game?
This is the start time for the Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks game on November 27, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 23:00 AM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Player to watch in Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young stands out in the Atlanta team with 28.6 points per game, 2.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists, being the second highest assists. The American point guard scored 44 points and five assists in the last game against the Houston Rockets being the best of the game, but could not avoid the defeat of his team.
Player to watch in Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo stands out with an average of 19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. In the last game he was decisive to give his team the victory against the Washington Wizards with 38 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists.
How are the Atlanta Hawks coming along?
The Atlanta Hawks come after losing at home to the Houston Rockets by 128-122, a team that of the last six games they have played has won three and lost in three. They are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with 11 wins and eight losses, in other words, in the Playoff positions. They are also in first place in the Southeast Division;
How are the Miami Heat coming along?
The Miami Heat have two wins in a row, most recently a 110-107 victory over the Washington Wizards. Although these have been the only two victories of this team in the last six games. They are 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with 11 wins and nine losses. They are third in the Southeast Division standings;
Background
A total of 10 times have faced in this 2022 in the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks with a favorable balance for Miami who have won seven times, while only three times have won the Atlanta team. The last time they met was in the NBA Summer League in July in which the Atlanta Hawks won 88-95;
Venue: The game will be played at the State Farm Arena located in Atlanta, which was inaugurated in September 1999 and has a capacity for 21,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks will meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the 20th game for Atlanta and the 21st for Miami;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks in the NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.