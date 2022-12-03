Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Season 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz Live Score in NBA Season 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz match for the NBA Season 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz match for NBA Season 2022?
This is the start time of the game Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz of December 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA Games Pass
Spain: 3:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Background Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz
The Jazz have been dominant in their last five games with five wins and have not lost since May 12 when they fell on the road.
Utah Jazz 118-113 Portland Trail Blazers, season 2022
Utah Jazz 111-80 Portland Trail Blazers, season 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 85-123 Utah Jazz, season 2022
Utah Jazz 120-105 Portland Trail Blazers, 2021 season
Portland Trail Blazers 107-129 Utah Jazz, season 2021
Key player Utah Jazz
It seems that little by little Jordan Clarkson begins to consolidate after the departure of several players and has begun to have a more prominent role in the team where he records his best points average with 19.5 units this season.
Key player Portland Trail Blazers
After his stint with the Pistons, Jerami Grant seems to be slowly settling in with his new franchise, where he comes from a streak of scoring more than 20 points in the last five games.
Last lineup Utah Jazz
23 Lauri Makkanen, small forward; 41 Kelly Olynik, small forward; 8 Jarred Vanderblit, center; 00 Jordan Clarkson, point guard; 2 Collin Sexton, point guard.
Last lineup Portland Trail Blazers
9 Jerami Grant, small forward; 2 Trendon Watford, small forward; 27 Jusuf Nurkic, center; 1 Anfernee Simons, point guard; 26 Justise Winslow, point guard.
Utah Jazz: back on the right track
After a good start, it seems that little by little the reality is starting to arrive to the Utah Jazz, who have had a hard time getting wins in recent meetings, although at home is where they have established themselves with a positive record and will try to replicate tonight.
Portland Trail Blazers: getting back on track
This has not been the week of the Portland Trail Blazers, who have fallen into a series of bad results and have dropped positions in the NBA Western Conference, now with a record of 11 wins and 11 losses, highlighting that at home they have a losing record and as visitors they have a winning record.
The Kick-off
The Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz match will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, in Utah, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2022: Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.