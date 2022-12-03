Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Score Updates and How to Watch NBA
Photo: Disclosure/OKC

Official note about Karl-Anthony Towns!

The Minnesota Timberwolves released an official statement on their website informing the cadre of pivot Karl-Anthony Towns.



''The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns, who suffered a leg injury at the 5:25 mark. minutes of the third quarter yesterday in Washington:



An MRI scan (magnetic resonance imaging) taken today at Mayo Clinic Square by Dr. Kelechi Okoroha in Towns has confirmed a right calf injury.  You will be taken away indefinitely and reassessed in several weeks. Further updates of your progress will be posted when available.



In 21 games (all starts) this season, Towns is averaging 20.8 points on 50.5% shooting, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. #39;



Probable Minnesota Timberwolves!

PG - D'Angelo Russell

SG - Anthony Edwards

SF - Wendell Moore

PF - Kyle Anderson

C - Rudy Gobert.


 

How do the Minnesota Timberwolves arrive?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a campaign with 11 wins and 11 losses in the season. The team beat the Memphis Grizzlies and broke the negative streak of three straight losses to Hornets, Warriors and Wizards.
I think one of the advantages of this is that this What is your development up to? this point is not available. praise-centered. He kind of shows up, works hard, competes, and plays on the team.  He's a good player, so that led to whatever it was that won the award. I think the challenge now for him, and really for anyone who gets individual accolades, is that he's a good player. understand what led you to this and try to repeat this and not be distracted by it.''

He was important. He was very good. (He) keeps improving. Defensively, especially. I know he obviously scored tonight, but       outside.      It is huge for a wing.  It's hard to find big defenders and wingers like that.''

It's strong, tough, smart, and has great length and size. Once your basics catch up with the rest of those ingredients, it will be too. He's a good defensive player. Should be another good night for his confidence,'' said Daigneault.


''He was great. He does it at both ends of the floor. It is usually him and Lu (Dort) who set up the opponent's best guy. ;river. He always plays his role really well and tonight he was at the end of many cuts. He came down and ended up right on the edge. He was amazing tonight and has been great all year all'', commented Josh Giddey.


Probable Oklahoma City Thunder!

PG - Josh Giddey

SG - Tre Mann

SF - Jalen Williams

PF - Robinson-Earl

C - Aleksej Pokusevski.


 

How does the Oklahoma City Thunder arrive?

The  Oklahoma City Thunder has a negative campaign of 13 losses and nine wins. The team beat the San Antonio Spurs and broke a bad streak of two straight losses to the Pelicans and Rockets.
OKC

The game will be played at Target Center

The Houston Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will be played at Target Center, with a capacity of 19.356 people.
