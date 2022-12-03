Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Score Updates and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Houston Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score Here
Official note about Karl-Anthony Towns!
''The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns, who suffered a leg injury at the 5:25 mark. minutes of the third quarter yesterday in Washington:
An MRI scan (magnetic resonance imaging) taken today at Mayo Clinic Square by Dr. Kelechi Okoroha in Towns has confirmed a right calf injury. You will be taken away indefinitely and reassessed in several weeks. Further updates of your progress will be posted when available.
In 21 games (all starts) this season, Towns is averaging 20.8 points on 50.5% shooting, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. #39;
Probable Minnesota Timberwolves!
SG - Anthony Edwards
SF - Wendell Moore
PF - Kyle Anderson
C - Rudy Gobert.
How do the Minnesota Timberwolves arrive?
He was important. He was very good. (He) keeps improving. Defensively, especially. I know he obviously scored tonight, but outside. It is huge for a wing. It's hard to find big defenders and wingers like that.''
It's strong, tough, smart, and has great length and size. Once your basics catch up with the rest of those ingredients, it will be too. He's a good defensive player. Should be another good night for his confidence,'' said Daigneault.
''He was great. He does it at both ends of the floor. It is usually him and Lu (Dort) who set up the opponent's best guy. ;river. He always plays his role really well and tonight he was at the end of many cuts. He came down and ended up right on the edge. He was amazing tonight and has been great all year all'', commented Josh Giddey.
Probable Oklahoma City Thunder!
SG - Tre Mann
SF - Jalen Williams
PF - Robinson-Earl
C - Aleksej Pokusevski.