Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

Vivint Arena
The match will take place at the Vivint Arena, which is located in Salt Lake, Utah. The arena has a capacity of 19911 people for basketball matches and 14000 for field hockey matches.
Injury Report: Timberwolves
For this match Karl-Anthony Towns and Taurean Prince are out on the Timberwolves side, both injured already for a long time.
Injury Report: Jazz
On the Jazz Johnny Juzang is out for the game and the team for some time now, while Mike Conley and Collin Sexton are out with injuries, while Simone Fontecchio and Lauri Markkanen are day-to-day status, and could still show up for the game.
Western Conference: Timberwolves
The Timberwolves, also in the Western Conference, are in 11th place at 12-12 on the season, falling below the Clippers, who are 14-13 and the Warriors, 13-13 on the season, as well as being above the Thunder, 11-14, and the Lakers, 10-14, the Rockets, 7-17, and the last-place Spurs, 6-18 on the season.
Western Conference: Jazz
Last Matches: Timberwolves
The Timberwolves on the other side comes from two wins and three losses in their last games. The first loss was to the Warriors, on Sunday (27), by 137 to 114. After that, on Monday (28), the loss was to the Wizards, by 142 to 127. After that finally came the victory, over the Grizzlies, by 109 to 101 on Wednesday (30). On Saturday (3), the new loss came to the Thunder, by 135 to 128 and, closing the last games, on Wednesday (7), the victory came again, now 121 to 115 over the Pacers.
Last matches: Jazz
The Jazz come into this game on the back of three wins and two losses in recent games. On Monday (28) the loss was to the Bulls, by 114 to 107. After that, on Wednesday (30), the victory was over the Clippers, by 125 to 112. On Friday, another victory, by 139 to 119, over the Pacers. Then on Saturday, just one day later, the loss came to the Trail Blazers, by 116-111. Finally, on Wednesday (7), the victory was over the Warriors, by 124 to 123.
