Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA
Image: Utah Jazz

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:00 PM6 minutes ago

Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah JazzLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz match.
3:55 PM11 minutes ago

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah JazzLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz live on TV, your options is: ATTSN Rocky Mountain.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass, CBS Sports app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:50 PM16 minutes ago

Vivint Arena

The match will take place at the Vivint Arena, which is located in Salt Lake, Utah. The arena has a capacity of 19911 people for basketball matches and 14000 for field hockey matches.
3:45 PM21 minutes ago

Injury Report: Timberwolves

For this match Karl-Anthony Towns and Taurean Prince are out on the Timberwolves side, both injured already for a long time.
3:40 PM26 minutes ago

Injury Report: Jazz

On the Jazz Johnny Juzang is out for the game and the team for some time now, while Mike Conley and Collin Sexton are out with injuries, while Simone Fontecchio and Lauri Markkanen are day-to-day status, and could still show up for the game.
3:35 PM31 minutes ago

Western Conference: Timberwolves

The Timberwolves, also in the Western Conference, are in 11th place at 12-12 on the season, falling below the Clippers, who are 14-13 and the Warriors, 13-13 on the season, as well as being above the Thunder, 11-14, and the Lakers, 10-14, the Rockets, 7-17, and the last-place Spurs, 6-18 on the season.
3:30 PM36 minutes ago

Western Conference: Jazz

In the Western Conference, but looking at the top of the table, the Jazz are in sixth position, with 15 wins and 12 losses, staying below the Kings, 13-10, and the Nuggets, 14-10, and staying above the Mavericks, 13-11 and the Trail Blazers, 13-11.
3:25 PM41 minutes ago

Last Matches: Timberwolves

The Timberwolves on the other side comes from two wins and three losses in their last games. The first loss was to the Warriors, on Sunday (27), by 137 to 114. After that, on Monday (28), the loss was to the Wizards, by 142 to 127. After that finally came the victory, over the Grizzlies, by 109 to 101 on Wednesday (30). On Saturday (3), the new loss came to the Thunder, by 135 to 128 and, closing the last games, on Wednesday (7), the victory came again, now 121 to 115 over the Pacers.
3:20 PMan hour ago

Last matches: Jazz

The Jazz come into this game on the back of three wins and two losses in recent games. On Monday (28) the loss was to the Bulls, by 114 to 107. After that, on Wednesday (30), the victory was over the Clippers, by 125 to 112. On Friday, another victory, by 139 to 119, over the Pacers. Then on Saturday, just one day later, the loss came to the Trail Blazers, by 116-111. Finally, on Wednesday (7), the victory was over the Warriors, by 124 to 123.
3:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA