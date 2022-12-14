Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the Warriors vs Bucks game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Steph Curry, a must see player!
The Golden State point guard is the Warriors' top figure, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Golden State star finished last season as the MVP of the Finals and becoming the top three-point scorer in NBA history. Now, Curry will start a new season with the Warriors with less pressure regarding the triple record and with the aim of leading the team towards another playoffs. Curry will look to take advantage of the Warriors' revamped roster and add his play to Jordan Poole, Donte DiVicenzo and James Wiseman so that Golden State returns to fight for the NBA title. What is most expected from the Warriors star is a healthy season full of 3-pointers to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Warriors arrive?
The Warriors start a new season after finishing the previous campaign with their seventh NBA title, the team's objective continues to be to continue adding as many championships as possible with the great generation it has. The team has begun to make moves and refresh the team's second unit by bringing in the likes of Donte DiVicenzo and JaMychal Green, as well as revamping their defensive players like Kevon Looney, Andre Iguodala and Quinndary Weatherspoon. One of the big news for the team is the return of James Wiseman, after missing last season due to injury. Last season the team finished in third place in the Western Conference with a record of 53 wins and 29 losses. Steve Kerr's project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results and they are expected to fight for another championship with this generation of players. The goal this season for the Curry-Thompson-Green trio will be to seek an NBA finals.
Giannis Antetojounmpo, a must see player!
The Bucks star finished the regular season on a high, leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared up the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his offensive tools with long-distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of the EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition, in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals with the Greece team. With the addition of Serge Ibaka, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the MVP candidates for the 2022-2023 season.
Where's the game?
The Fiserv Forum located in the city of Milwaukee will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,700 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.
