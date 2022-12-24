Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets match live?
What time is Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA?
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable Bucks lineup
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Grayson Allen
Holiday
Bucks' Situation
Bucks roster
F-G: Joe Ingles
G: George Hill, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, AJ Green, Jrue Holiday, Wesley Matthews, Pat Connaughton
F-C: Sandro Mamukelashvili
C: Brook Lopez
Coach: Mike Budenholzer
Probable Nets lineup
Kevin Durant
Claxton
Simmons
Joe Malcolm Harris
Nets' Situation
Nets roster
G-F: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe
G: Edmond Sumner, David Duke Jr., Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving, Cam Thomas, Seth Curry, Alondes Williams
C: Day'Ron Sharpe, Nic Claxton
Coach: Jacque Vaughn
Latest Results
New Orleans Pelicans 119-128 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 123-97 Utah Jazz
Memphis Grizzlies 142-101 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 128-111 Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets 97-92 Milwaukee Bucks
Dallas Mavericks 105-106 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 126-113 Sacramento Kings
Orlando Magic 102-109 Milwaukee Bucks
Charlotte Hornets 96-105 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 129-133 Los Angeles Lakers
New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 124-115 Dallas Mavericks
Milwaukee Bucks 117-102 Cleveland Cavaliers
Milwaukee Bucks 113-118 Chicago Bulls
Bucks
Latest Results
Detroit Pistons 121-124 Brooklyn Nets
Toronto Raptors 116-119 Brooklyn Nets
Washington Wizards 100-112 Brooklyn Nets
Indiana Pacers 133-136 Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets 120-116 Atlanta Hawks
Brooklyn Nets 122-116 Charlotte Hornets
Brooklyn Nets 92-103 Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets 114-105 Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets 113-107 Washington Wizards
Brooklyn Nets 109-102 Orlando Magic
Brooklyn Nets 111-97 Portland Trail Blazers
Indiana Pacers 128-117 Brooklyn Nets
Toronto Raptors 98-112 Brooklyn Nets
Philadelphia 76ers 115-106 Brooklyn Nets
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!