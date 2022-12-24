Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Brooklyn Nets

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PM21 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 PM26 minutes ago

What time is Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets of 23th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PM31 minutes ago
Photo: Milwaukee Bucks
Photo: Milwaukee Bucks
2:45 PM36 minutes ago

Probable Bucks lineup

Beauchamp

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez

Grayson Allen

Holiday

2:40 PM41 minutes ago

Bucks' Situation

Mike Budenholzer will not be able to count on Khris Middleton, due to a knee injury.
2:35 PMan hour ago

Bucks roster

F:  MarJon Beauchamp, Bobby Portis, Jordan Nwora, Khris Middleton, Serge Ibaka, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

F-G: Joe Ingles

G: George Hill, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, AJ Green, Jrue Holiday, Wesley Matthews, Pat Connaughton

F-C: Sandro Mamukelashvili

C: Brook Lopez

Coach: Mike Budenholzer

2:30 PMan hour ago
Foto: Brooklyn Nets
Photo: Brooklyn Nets
2:25 PMan hour ago

Probable Nets lineup

Royce O'Neale

Kevin Durant

Claxton

Simmons

Joe Malcolm Harris

2:20 PMan hour ago

Nets' Situation

Kyrie Irving, with a groin injury, is Jacque Vaughn's only loss.
2:15 PMan hour ago

Nets roster

F: Royce O'Neale, T.J. Warren, Kevin Durant, Markieff Morris, Kessler Edwards

G-F: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe

G: Edmond Sumner, David Duke Jr., Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving, Cam Thomas, Seth Curry, Alondes Williams

C: Day'Ron Sharpe, Nic Claxton

Coach: Jacque Vaughn

2:10 PMan hour ago

Latest Results

Cleveland Cavaliers 114-106 Milwaukee Bucks 

New Orleans Pelicans 119-128 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 123-97 Utah Jazz 

Memphis Grizzlies 142-101 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 128-111 Golden State Warriors 

Houston Rockets 97-92 Milwaukee Bucks 

Dallas Mavericks 105-106 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 126-113 Sacramento Kings 

Orlando Magic 102-109 Milwaukee Bucks 

Charlotte Hornets 96-105 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 129-133 Los Angeles Lakers 

New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 124-115 Dallas Mavericks 

Milwaukee Bucks 117-102 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Milwaukee Bucks 113-118 Chicago Bulls 

2:05 PMan hour ago

Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks have taken the lead in the Eastern Conference. With three wins in five games, the Bucks have won 22 times and lost nine, one less than the current second-place Boston Celtics.
2:00 PMan hour ago

Latest Results

Brooklyn Nets 143-113 Golden State Warriors 

Detroit Pistons 121-124 Brooklyn Nets 

Toronto Raptors 116-119 Brooklyn Nets 

Washington Wizards 100-112 Brooklyn Nets 

Indiana Pacers 133-136 Brooklyn Nets 

Brooklyn Nets 120-116 Atlanta Hawks 

Brooklyn Nets 122-116 Charlotte Hornets 

Brooklyn Nets 92-103 Boston Celtics 

Brooklyn Nets 114-105 Toronto Raptors 

Brooklyn Nets 113-107 Washington Wizards 

Brooklyn Nets 109-102 Orlando Magic 

Brooklyn Nets 111-97 Portland Trail Blazers 

Indiana Pacers 128-117 Brooklyn Nets 

Toronto Raptors 98-112 Brooklyn Nets 

Philadelphia 76ers 115-106 Brooklyn Nets 

1:55 PMan hour ago

Nets

In fourth place in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets have a seven-game unbeaten streak. In all, in 32 games, the Nets have won 20 games and lost 10.
1:50 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets, live this Friday (23), at the Barclays Center at 7:30 Pm ET, for the NBA.
1:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA