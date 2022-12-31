LA Clippers vs Pacers: Live Stream and Score Updates (22-32)

ADVERTISEMENT
Second period begins
End of the first period
1 | 0:24
1 | 3:32
1 | 4:26
1 | 5:00
1 | 6:17
1 | 6:17
1 | 7:31
1 | 8:26
1 | 10:27
1 | 11:42
Match starts
Referee Assignment
Injury report
For the Indiana Pacers, the absentees are Kendall Brown with a tibia injury (returns Jan. 2) and Daniel Theis with a knee injury (returns Jan. 5).
Starting five - Indiana Pacers
Starting five - Los Angeles Clippers
Most recent match between the two teams
Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers history
Players ready for their last game of the year
✨Fashion King signing off from 2022✨ pic.twitter.com/Ksk3tiyTdb — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 31, 2022
ringing in the new year in style.🔔 pic.twitter.com/lNiPkhsa3o— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 31, 2022
How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers game for NBA?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Indiana Pacers
In Indiana Pacers the presence of Tyrese Haliburton stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the season he has an average of 20.8 points per game, achieved in 34 games played, where he has an average of 33.4 minutes played per game.
Key player - Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers are highlighted by the presence of Kawhi Leonard. The 31-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Boston Celtics. In the season he has an average of 16.9 points per game, achieved in 15 games played, where he has an average of 28.5 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Indiana Pacers
2- Andrew Nembhard
23- Aaron Nesmith
24- Buddy Hield
33- Myles Turner
Last starting five - Los Angeles Clippers
2- Kawhi Leonard
8- Marcus Morris
13- Paul George
40- Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers have managed to maintain a good role this season and come to this game motivated after two recent victories against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks. Despite this, they must try to maintain the positive results, as the competition for the playoff spots is very close and they must not give any advantage.
They currently occupy the sixth position in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .528, product of 19 wins and 17 losses.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers come into this game with the desire to pick themselves up after losing to the Boston Celtics in a game they were on the verge of an epic comeback, but it didn't happen. However, the numbers so far this season are satisfactory and in the last 10 games they have seven wins.
Currently, they are in fourth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .568, after 21 wins and 16 losses.