LA Clippers vs Pacers: Live Stream and Score Updates (22-32)
Image: VAVEL

3:47 PM5 minutes ago

Second period begins

The match restarts.
3:42 PM10 minutes ago

End of the first period

The first 12 minutes are over. Partial victory of the Pacers by 10 points of difference. 32-22.
3:37 PM15 minutes ago

1 | 0:24

The Pacers pull within 10 points now after touchdowns by Bennedict Mathurin and Jalen Smith. 32-22.
3:35 PM17 minutes ago

1 | 3:32

Norman Powell tries to give the Clippers a new lease on life and scores two free throws. 26-20.
3:29 PM22 minutes ago

1 | 4:26

Three-pointer! Aaron Nesmith scores for the Pacers. 24-16 the score.
3:29 PM23 minutes ago

1 | 5:00

Budy Hield scored a basket and got a free throw to convert it as well. 21-14 the score.
3:28 PM24 minutes ago

1 | 6:17

Three-pointer! Myles Turner scores for the Pacers. 15-12.
3:27 PM25 minutes ago

1 | 6:17

Tied game! Marcus Morris Sr. scores two baskets to tie the score.
3:26 PM26 minutes ago

1 | 7:31

Buddy Hield shows up! Two three-pointers and the Pacers go on top on the scoreboard. 12-7.
3:21 PM30 minutes ago

1 | 8:26

Ivica Zubac scores two baskets and the Clippers dominate the scoreboard again. 7-6.
3:20 PM32 minutes ago

1 | 10:27

The Pacers quickly jumped out in front with three baskets. 6-3.
3:19 PM32 minutes ago

1 | 11:42

Three-pointer! Paul George opens the scoreboard scoring in favor of the Clippers.
3:16 PM36 minutes ago

Match starts

The game is underway. Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana Pacers are already facing each other.
3:15 PM37 minutes ago

Referee Assignment

To be confirmed.
3:10 PM42 minutes ago

Injury report

For the Los Angeles Clippers, Nicolas Batum is the only player out with an ankle injury. However, he is expected to return on January 2.

For the Indiana Pacers, the absentees are Kendall Brown with a tibia injury (returns Jan. 2) and Daniel Theis with a knee injury (returns Jan. 5).

3:05 PMan hour ago

Starting five - Indiana Pacers

To be confirmed.
3:00 PMan hour ago

Starting five - Los Angeles Clippers

To be confirmed.
2:55 PMan hour ago

Most recent match between the two teams

The most recent game between the two teams took place last November 27, when they met for the first time this season, which ended with a 114-100 victory for the Los Angeles Clippers.

2:50 PMan hour ago

Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers history

These two teams have met 95 times. The statistics favor the Indiana Pacers who have been victorious 57 times, while the Los Angeles Clippers have been victorious 38 times.
2:45 PMan hour ago

Players ready for their last game of the year

2:40 PMan hour ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of this game between Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana Pacers. We invite you to follow along with us all the incidents of this game.
2:35 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers live game, as well as the latest information from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:30 PMan hour ago

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:25 PMan hour ago

What time is the Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers of December 31st, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass

2:20 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Indiana Pacers

In Indiana Pacers the presence of Tyrese Haliburton stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the season he has an average of 20.8 points per game, achieved in 34 games played, where he has an average of 33.4 minutes played per game.

2:15 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are highlighted by the presence of Kawhi Leonard. The 31-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Boston Celtics. In the season he has an average of 16.9 points per game, achieved in 15 games played, where he has an average of 28.5 minutes played per game.

2:10 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Indiana Pacers

0- Tyrese Haliburton

2- Andrew Nembhard

23- Aaron Nesmith

24- Buddy Hield

33- Myles Turner

2:05 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Los Angeles Clippers

1- Reggie Jackson

2- Kawhi Leonard

8- Marcus Morris

13- Paul George

40- Ivica Zubac

2:00 PM2 hours ago

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have managed to maintain a good role this season and come to this game motivated after two recent victories against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks. Despite this, they must try to maintain the positive results, as the competition for the playoff spots is very close and they must not give any advantage.

They currently occupy the sixth position in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .528, product of 19 wins and 17 losses.

1:55 PM2 hours ago

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers come into this game with the desire to pick themselves up after losing to the Boston Celtics in a game they were on the verge of an epic comeback, but it didn't happen. However, the numbers so far this season are satisfactory and in the last 10 games they have seven wins.

Currently, they are in fourth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .568, after 21 wins and 16 losses.

1:50 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, located in the city of Indianapolis, in the state of Indiana, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 18,345 spectators.
1:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
