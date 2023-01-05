Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors of January 4th, 2023 in several countries:

Key player - Golden State Warriors

In Golden State Warriors the presence of Klay Thompson stands out. The 32-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Atlanta Hawks. In the season he has an average of 20.3 points per game, achieved in 30 games played, where he has an average of 32.1 minutes played per game.
Key player - Detroit Pistons

In Detroit Pistons the presence of Bojan Bogdanovic stands out. The 33-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers. In the season he has an average of 20.8 points per game, achieved in 39 games played, where he has an average of 31.1 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - Golden State Warriors

0- Donte DiVincenzo

3- Jordan Poole

5- Kevon Looney

11- Klay Thompson

23- Draymond Green

Last starting five - Detroit Pistons

0- Jalen Duren

23- Jaden Ivey

28- Isaiah Stewart

41- Saddiq Bey

44- Bojan Bogdanovic

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are trying to get back on their feet after falling into a bad streak and are motivated for this game after five consecutive wins recently. At this point of the season, they must try to maintain the positive results, as the competition for the playoff spots is very close and they must recover all the ground they have lost.

They currently occupy ninth place in the Western Conference with a .526 percentage, product of 20 wins and 18 losses.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons come to this game with the purpose of achieving a victory and to improve their spirits after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers. The numbers they have had this season have not been encouraging at all and they practically have to start thinking about next season.

They currently occupy the last position in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .250, after 10 wins and 30 losses.

The game will be played at the Chase Center

The Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game will be played at the Chase Center, located in the Mission Bay area of the city of San Francisco in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2019, has a capacity for 18,064 spectators.
