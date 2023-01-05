Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Live Score!
How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game for NBA?
Argentina: 12:00 AM (January 5th) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (January 5th) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (January 5th) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:30 AM (January 5th) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (January 5th) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (January 5th) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Golden State Warriors
Key player - Detroit Pistons
In Detroit Pistons the presence of Bojan Bogdanovic stands out. The 33-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers. In the season he has an average of 20.8 points per game, achieved in 39 games played, where he has an average of 31.1 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Golden State Warriors
3- Jordan Poole
5- Kevon Looney
11- Klay Thompson
23- Draymond Green
Last starting five - Detroit Pistons
0- Jalen Duren
23- Jaden Ivey
28- Isaiah Stewart
41- Saddiq Bey
44- Bojan Bogdanovic
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are trying to get back on their feet after falling into a bad streak and are motivated for this game after five consecutive wins recently. At this point of the season, they must try to maintain the positive results, as the competition for the playoff spots is very close and they must recover all the ground they have lost.
They currently occupy ninth place in the Western Conference with a .526 percentage, product of 20 wins and 18 losses.
Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons come to this game with the purpose of achieving a victory and to improve their spirits after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers. The numbers they have had this season have not been encouraging at all and they practically have to start thinking about next season.
They currently occupy the last position in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .250, after 10 wins and 30 losses.