Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 PM41 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Suns vs Hawks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Suns vs Hawks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Suns vs Hawks of 1st February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

5:50 PMan hour ago

Suns

5:45 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Suns player

Chris Paul, point guard. A historical player in the NBA, at 37 years old the player is still key for Suns, his long career allows him to have an important hierarchy in the team, currently the player has gone through injuries and his numbers are not the best, but he helps a lot to keep the team in the fight, currently averages: 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists.
5:40 PMan hour ago

Suns all-star quintet

Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
5:35 PMan hour ago

Phoenix Suns to fight from the bottom

Phoenix Suns is having a bad season compared to what they did the previous season, since the Playoffs of the previous season the team left a feeling of great disappointment, as they looked with potential to fight the finals, the team started the new season well, but something dented the team and the multiple defeats were not long in coming, Suns had the best record of defeats with 18 in the previous season, but in the current season already accumulated 25, injuries are a big factor for the sudden debacle of the Phoenix team, however it is not all bad because they still have a chance to qualify directly, the team is in ninth place in the West with a 26-25, the last game was a victory against Spurs.
5:30 PMan hour ago

No injuries!

Interestingly, something that is difficult to happen because of the grueling NBA season, the Hawks have no absentees for this match, going to the game at full strength!
5:25 PMan hour ago

Hawks

The Hawks are in the Eastern Conference, staying 25-25 on the season, above the Pacers, 24-27, Wizards, 23-26, Raptors, 23-28, and Magic, 19-31, as well as being below Knicks, 27-24, Heat, 28-23, Cavaliers, 30-21, and Nets, 30-19.
5:20 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks on the other side comes to this game with three losses and two wins. The sequence began with victory on Friday (20), by 139 to 124 over the Knicks. On Saturday (21), the loss came to the Hornets, by 122 to 118. On Monday (23), the new loss was by 111 to 100 to the Bulls. On Wednesday (25), the victory came again, now over the Thunder, by 137 to 132 and, finally, to the Clippers, came the last defeat, by 120 to 113 on Saturday (28).
5:15 PMan hour ago

NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors followed shortly after with seven, where they achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokic is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second straight time. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

5:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA