Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023
Where and how to watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns game on TV and in real time?

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns
NBA East-West Conference round

Date: 04 February 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Broadcast: NBA League Pass

When is the Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns game will start at 9 pm EST, being played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, in the NBA round of the NBA. The duel will be broadcasted by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
TOP SCORERS:

Bogdanovic, Duren and Hayes stand out for the Pistons in points, rebounds and assists, respectively. Similarly, the Suns' best are Booker, Ayton and Paulo.
Suns

The Phoenix Suns are in seventh place in the Western Conference. However, the team was also defeated in the last game they played - they lost to the Hawks by 132 - 100 - the Suns have 27 wins and 26 losses from 53 clashes played.
Detroit Pistons

Bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons are coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Pistons, in 52 games, have won 13 times and lost another 39.
Track record:

In the last 15 times the teams have met, most of the wins have gone to the Detroit Pistons. The team from Michigan has won 10 meetings, and lost five to the Phoenix Suns. The most recent matchup ended in a 108-102 victory for the Suns on November 25, 2022. It is worth paying attention to the fact that the last four games ended in favor of the Phoenix Suns.
Recent track record

 

NBA:

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

TIME AND PLACE!

The Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns match is valid for the NBA Eastern vs. Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The game pits the Detroit Pistons against the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. (ET) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Welcome and welcome to the Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns live game

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA match between Detroit Pistons x Phoenix Suns. Both teams face each other in a match valid for the NBA East-West conference. On one side, the Pistons have one of the worst campaigns in the East, being the current bottom of the league, with only 13 wins and 39 losses. The team has fewer points even than the bottom of the Western conference, the Houston Rockets. On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns are in a good phase and are the 7th place in the Western Conference, very much alive to go to the playoffs. The team has a very good season with 27 wins and 26 losses. The confrontation is scheduled to take place at 9 pm (Brasília), at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Michigan. Follow everything from the duel between the Eastern vs Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
