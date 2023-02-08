Highlights: Hawks 107-116 Pelicans in NBA 2022-2023
Photo: VAVEL

10:00 PM2 days ago

Summary!

9:55 PM2 days ago

Game is Over

The game ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Atlanta Hawks 107-116 New Orleans Pelicans game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
9:47 PM2 days ago

⏱️4Q | 1:49

Time out Pelicans, those from Atlanta put the score at 9 points and are fiercely approaching.
9:44 PM2 days ago

⏱️4Q | 4:13

The Hawks starters have not been able to prevail on the court and that is why the Pelicans are close to victory.
9:33 PM2 days ago

⏱️4Q | 8:51

The Hawks fail to close the gap and the game begins to run out of time.
9:22 PM2 days ago

⏱️4Q | 12:00

Start the last quarter.
9:21 PM2 days ago

Bye to the third

The third quarter ends with a 10 lead for the Pelicans.
9:15 PM2 days ago

⏱️3Q | 2:06

Atlanta timeout, New Orleans' team is away by 13 points and forces the visit to stop the game.
9:07 PM2 days ago

⏱️3Q | 5:21

Each time the Pelicans move a little further away, but the Hawks do not give up and continue to press for the tie.
9:00 PM2 days ago

🏀Big pass!

Great pass from Valanciunas for Herbert Jones to get the two-handed dunk:
8:59 PM2 days ago

⏱️3Q | 9:19

The Pelicans are away by 5 points and begin to take the lead of the game. Great job by Brandon Ingram with 19 points.
8:52 PM2 days ago

⏱️3Q | 12:00

The third quarter begins.
8:38 PM2 days ago

Halftime

We go into halftime with a 3-point advantage for the Pelicans.
8:34 PM2 days ago

⏱️2Q | 2:19

No team takes the lead and it seems that we will leave with a closed score at halftime.
8:27 PM2 days ago

⏱️2Q | 4:02

Only 1 possession difference in the game for a long time, the Hawks try to break away, but the score is still very close.
8:23 PM2 days ago

⏱️2Q | 8:21

Very even duel on the court with both teams fighting to take the lead before the break.
8:22 PM2 days ago

🏀Stepback!

Bring Young with the step back to get the triple and put the Hawks in front:
8:16 PM2 days ago

⏱️2Q | 12:00

Start of the second quarter.
8:15 PM2 days ago

End of the first

The first quarter ends with an advantage of 2 for the Hawks.
8:12 PM2 days ago

⏱️1Q | 1:10

Tight closing between the two teams that try to go ahead to the next quarter.
8:04 PM2 days ago

⏱️1Q | 4:03

The Hawks start to wake up and tie the game at 23 points, Atlanta gets into the game and starts putting pressure on the Pelicans.
8:03 PM2 days ago

🏀With strong!

Brandon Ingram with the attack on the paint and getting the points for the Pelicans:
7:59 PM2 days ago

⏱️1Q | 8:56

Strong start between the two teams, but the Pelicans manage to separate by 6 points.
7:43 PM2 days ago

🏟️1Q | 12:00

Tip off the game at the Smoothie King Center.
7:20 PM2 days ago

About to start

We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the NBA.
7:13 PM2 days ago

Pelicans lineup!

These are the 5 that start by the Pelicans for today's game:
7:10 PM2 days ago

Injury Report

The casualties for this match are as follows:
Hawks: None
Pelicans: Zion Williamson
7:04 PM2 days ago

Referees

James Williams (#60), Jacyn Goble (#68) and John Butler (#30) are the designated referees for the game between the Hawks and the Pelicans, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
6:54 PM2 days ago

The Hawks appeared!

Those from Atlanta are already in the vicinity of the Smoothie King Center for today's game:
6:49 PM2 days ago

Here are the Pelicans!

The New Orleans team arrived at their stadium for this afternoon's game:
6:44 PM2 days ago

Last duel!

The last time the Hawks and Pelicans saw each other was during this regular season when Atlanta won at home by a score of 128-102. Trae Young was the player of the game with 30 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists.
6:37 PM2 days ago

Head to head

A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
6:37 PM2 days ago

Here we go!

We're just under an hour before the Hawks vs. Pelicans game kicks off at the Smoothie King Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
3:00 PM2 days ago

Stay with us to follow the Hawks vs. Pelicans live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information coming from the Smoothie King Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:55 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?

This is the start time of the Hawks vs Pelicans game in various countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.

2:50 PM2 days ago

Brandon Ingram, a must see player!

The Pelicans forward started this new season with some problems due to muscular problems. However, in the 3 games that he has played, he has managed to become the benchmark for the team's offense with an average of 22.0 points, 4.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. Ingram comes from a difficult season, he only participated in 55 of the 82 regular season games and saw the great level shown two years ago when he won the "Most Improved Player" award fall. So his objective will be to become the team leader. Along with CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson, they hope to clinch a playoff berth and be a tough opponent from distance and in the paint. With the addition of CJ McCollum, the New Orleans forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, Ingram will seek to be one of the MVP candidates for the 2022-2023 season.
2:45 PM2 days ago

How does the Pelicans get here?

The New Orleans team starts a new season with the sole objective of getting back into the playoffs and being an uncomfortable team on the court. The Pelicans aren't favorites in the West but they have a great roster. He finished last season with a record of 36 wins and 46 losses to finish in ninth place only and enter the Play-In, where they knocked out the Spurs and the Clippers to get into the postseason, once there, the team had little to do. face Phoenix and lost the series by a score of 4-2. Those of New Orleans are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of CJ McColllum, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valaciunas, Zion Williamson and Hebert Jones will try to finish at the top of the table. The Pelicans are one of the candidates to enter the Playoffs and fight to finish at the top of the Western Conference.
2:40 PM2 days ago

Trae Young, a must see player!

The Atlanta point guard is the top figure for the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. The Hawks star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starting point guards for the all-star game, he was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins is bearing fruit for a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
2:35 PM2 days ago

How does the Hawks arrive?

The Atlanta team begins a new season after having reached the Western Conference Playoffs with a team full of young promises and led by Trae Young. The Hawks ended a 43-win, 39-loss streak to move into eighth place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoff they left out the Hornets and Cavs to face Miami in the first round, where they were eliminated in a 4-1 series. For this season the great core of young people was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players like Dejounte Murray, Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless to have more roster depth. Atlanta begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can give the greatest show. The Hawks' goal is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this young group is capable of.
2:30 PM2 days ago

Where's the game?

The Smoothie King Center located in the city of New Orleans will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 17,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
2:25 PM2 days ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Smoothie King Center, sharp at 7:30 p.m.
