Highlights: Hawks 107-116 Pelicans in NBA 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
The game ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Atlanta Hawks 107-116 New Orleans Pelicans game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
⏱️4Q | 1:49
Time out Pelicans, those from Atlanta put the score at 9 points and are fiercely approaching.
⏱️4Q | 4:13
The Hawks starters have not been able to prevail on the court and that is why the Pelicans are close to victory.
⏱️4Q | 8:51
The Hawks fail to close the gap and the game begins to run out of time.
⏱️4Q | 12:00
Start the last quarter.
Bye to the third
The third quarter ends with a 10 lead for the Pelicans.
⏱️3Q | 2:06
Atlanta timeout, New Orleans' team is away by 13 points and forces the visit to stop the game.
⏱️3Q | 5:21
Each time the Pelicans move a little further away, but the Hawks do not give up and continue to press for the tie.
🏀Big pass!
Great pass from Valanciunas for Herbert Jones to get the two-handed dunk:
Jonas with the touch pass 👁— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 8, 2023
Herb with the flush pic.twitter.com/trIP3ZVVyI
⏱️3Q | 9:19
The Pelicans are away by 5 points and begin to take the lead of the game. Great job by Brandon Ingram with 19 points.
⏱️3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go into halftime with a 3-point advantage for the Pelicans.
⏱️2Q | 2:19
No team takes the lead and it seems that we will leave with a closed score at halftime.
⏱️2Q | 4:02
Only 1 possession difference in the game for a long time, the Hawks try to break away, but the score is still very close.
⏱️2Q | 8:21
Very even duel on the court with both teams fighting to take the lead before the break.
🏀Stepback!
Bring Young with the step back to get the triple and put the Hawks in front:
Transition Trae, stepback Trae...3 points pic.twitter.com/SaGiLqgrxI— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 8, 2023
⏱️2Q | 12:00
Start of the second quarter.
End of the first
The first quarter ends with an advantage of 2 for the Hawks.
⏱️1Q | 1:10
Tight closing between the two teams that try to go ahead to the next quarter.
⏱️1Q | 4:03
The Hawks start to wake up and tie the game at 23 points, Atlanta gets into the game and starts putting pressure on the Pelicans.
🏀With strong!
Brandon Ingram with the attack on the paint and getting the points for the Pelicans:
getcha muscle up 💪 pic.twitter.com/mtOKfRhi52— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 8, 2023
⏱️1Q | 8:56
Strong start between the two teams, but the Pelicans manage to separate by 6 points.
🏟️1Q | 12:00
Tip off the game at the Smoothie King Center.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the NBA.
Pelicans lineup!
These are the 5 that start by the Pelicans for today's game:
Five for the night#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/NQlU1IJK6I— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 8, 2023
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Hawks: None
Pelicans: Zion Williamson
Hawks: None
Pelicans: Zion Williamson
Referees
James Williams (#60), Jacyn Goble (#68) and John Butler (#30) are the designated referees for the game between the Hawks and the Pelicans, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
The Hawks appeared!
Those from Atlanta are already in the vicinity of the Smoothie King Center for today's game:
TWINNEM#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA #ad pic.twitter.com/2MjrOV6sxW— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 7, 2023
Here are the Pelicans!
The New Orleans team arrived at their stadium for this afternoon's game:
ready to rock #UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ehBtlq7Gms— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 7, 2023
Last duel!
The last time the Hawks and Pelicans saw each other was during this regular season when Atlanta won at home by a score of 128-102. Trae Young was the player of the game with 30 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour before the Hawks vs. Pelicans game kicks off at the Smoothie King Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Hawks vs. Pelicans live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Hawks vs Pelicans game in various countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Brandon Ingram, a must see player!
The Pelicans forward started this new season with some problems due to muscular problems. However, in the 3 games that he has played, he has managed to become the benchmark for the team's offense with an average of 22.0 points, 4.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. Ingram comes from a difficult season, he only participated in 55 of the 82 regular season games and saw the great level shown two years ago when he won the "Most Improved Player" award fall. So his objective will be to become the team leader. Along with CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson, they hope to clinch a playoff berth and be a tough opponent from distance and in the paint. With the addition of CJ McCollum, the New Orleans forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, Ingram will seek to be one of the MVP candidates for the 2022-2023 season.
How does the Pelicans get here?
The New Orleans team starts a new season with the sole objective of getting back into the playoffs and being an uncomfortable team on the court. The Pelicans aren't favorites in the West but they have a great roster. He finished last season with a record of 36 wins and 46 losses to finish in ninth place only and enter the Play-In, where they knocked out the Spurs and the Clippers to get into the postseason, once there, the team had little to do. face Phoenix and lost the series by a score of 4-2. Those of New Orleans are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of CJ McColllum, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valaciunas, Zion Williamson and Hebert Jones will try to finish at the top of the table. The Pelicans are one of the candidates to enter the Playoffs and fight to finish at the top of the Western Conference.
Trae Young, a must see player!
The Atlanta point guard is the top figure for the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. The Hawks star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starting point guards for the all-star game, he was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins is bearing fruit for a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does the Hawks arrive?
The Atlanta team begins a new season after having reached the Western Conference Playoffs with a team full of young promises and led by Trae Young. The Hawks ended a 43-win, 39-loss streak to move into eighth place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoff they left out the Hornets and Cavs to face Miami in the first round, where they were eliminated in a 4-1 series. For this season the great core of young people was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players like Dejounte Murray, Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless to have more roster depth. Atlanta begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can give the greatest show. The Hawks' goal is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this young group is capable of.
Where's the game?
The Smoothie King Center located in the city of New Orleans will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 17,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Smoothie King Center, sharp at 7:30 p.m.