Hawks vs Hornets LIVE: Score Updates (96-109)
Image: VAVEL

9:04 PM4 minutes ago

4 | 10:06

Three-pointer! P.J. Washington appears again for the Hornets. 117-100.
9:04 PM5 minutes ago

4 | 11:14

Three-pointer! P.J. Washington scores for the Hornets. 114-98.
9:03 PM6 minutes ago

Fourth period begins

The match restarts. Last 12 minutes.
8:58 PM10 minutes ago

End of the third period

End of the third period. The Hornets take 13 points of difference. 109-96.
8:55 PM14 minutes ago

3 | 0:33

Three-pointer! Bryce McGowens scores for the Hornets. 108-96.
8:54 PM15 minutes ago

3 | 0:54

Three-pointer! LaMelo Ball scores for the Hornets. 105-96.
8:53 PM15 minutes ago

3 | 1:54

100 POINTS! The Hornets reach triple digits with two free throws by Nick Richards. 100-96.
8:46 PM22 minutes ago

3 | 3:06

Three-pointer! Bogdan Bogdanovic scores for the Hawks. 99-94.
8:45 PM24 minutes ago

3 | 4:43

Three-pointer! LaMelo Ball scores again for the Hornets. 97-87.
8:39 PM30 minutes ago

3 | 5:39

Three-pointer! LaMelo Ball scores for the Hornets. 94-87.
8:31 PM37 minutes ago

3 | 7:46

Full time out. Atlanta Hawks call a timeout. 86-77.
8:29 PM40 minutes ago

3 | 9:16

Saddiq Bey and De'Andre Hunter bring the Hawks closer to a tie. 81-75.
8:27 PM41 minutes ago

3 | 9:43

Three-pointer! LaMelo Ball scores for the Hornets and they are still ahead, now by 11 points. 81-70.
8:25 PM43 minutes ago

Third period begins

The match restarts after the break.
8:06 PMan hour ago

End of the second period

The second period of the game ends. There are six points difference. Partial victory of the Hornets 74-68.
8:02 PMan hour ago

2 | 1:39

Saddiq Bey scores two three-pointers and the Hawks are close to a tie. 70-62.
8:00 PMan hour ago

2 | 2:59

Three-pointer! Terry Rozier scores for the Hornets. 68-56.
7:58 PMan hour ago

2 | 4:08

Three-pointer! De'Andre Hunter scores for the Hawks. 62-52.
7:57 PMan hour ago

2 | 4:27

Three-pointer! Gordon Hayward scores for the Hawks. 62-49.
7:53 PMan hour ago

2 | 6:06

Mark Williams scores two free throws and the Hornets hold the lead. 59-45.
7:51 PMan hour ago

2 | 7:59

Three-pointer! Gordon Hayward scores for the Hornets. 50-43.
7:50 PMan hour ago

2 | 8:13

Three-pointer! Jalen Johnson scores for the Hawks. 47-43.
7:49 PMan hour ago

2 | 9:28

Three-pointer! LaMelo Ball scores for the Hornets. 45-35.
7:48 PMan hour ago

2 | 10:33

Dennis Smith Jr. scores and holds the lead. 40-31.
7:41 PMan hour ago

Second period begins

The match resumes at the Spectrum Center.
7:39 PMan hour ago

End of the first period

End of the first half of the game. Partial victory for the Hornets. 36-27.
7:30 PM2 hours ago

1 | 2:52

AJ Griffin scores, Hawks still down on the scoreboard. 30-21.
7:27 PM2 hours ago

1 | 5:45

They continue the Hornets' good handling of the game. Now there are 14 points difference. 26-12.
7:22 PM2 hours ago

1 | 8:49

The Hawks start scoring points, but the Hornets hold the seven-point deficit.... 13-6.
7:20 PM2 hours ago

1 | 10:34

Good start for the Hornets in the game. 7-0 start.
7:15 PM2 hours ago

Match starts

The game between Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets is underway.
7:10 PM2 hours ago

Referee Assignment

To be confirmed.
7:05 PM2 hours ago

Injury Report

John Collins is the only player absent for the Atlanta Hawks for this game.

Cody Martin, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kai Jones are the Charlotte Hornets' casualties for this game.

7:00 PM2 hours ago

Starting five - Charlotte Hornets

6:55 PM2 hours ago

Starting five - Atlanta Hawks

6:50 PM2 hours ago

Last five matches - Charlotte Hornets

.
6:45 PM2 hours ago

Last five matches - Atlanta Hawks

.
6:40 PM2 hours ago

Most recent match between the two teams

The most recent game between the two teams was on January 21, when they met for the third time this season, ending in a 122-118 victory for the Charlotte Hornets.

6:35 PM3 hours ago

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets history

These two teams have met 134 times. The statistics favor the Atlanta Hawks who have emerged victorious on 69 occasions, while, the Charlotte Hornets did so on 65 occasions.

In the regular season

In regular seasons, these two teams have met 129 times. The statistics favor the Atlanta Hawks, who have been victorious 68 times, while the Charlotte Hornets have been victorious 61 times.

6:30 PM3 hours ago

This is how the teams arrived at the Spectrum Center

6:25 PM3 hours ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets game action. We invite you to follow along with us all the incidents of this match.
6:20 PM3 hours ago

Tune in here Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets live game, as well as the latest information from the Spectrum Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
6:15 PM3 hours ago

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:10 PM3 hours ago

What time is the Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets of February 13th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (February 14) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass

6:05 PM3 hours ago

Key player - Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte Hornets the presence of P.J. Washington stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Denver Nuggets. In the season he has an average of 15.0 points per game, achieved in 57 games played, where he has an average of 32.8 minutes played per game.

6:00 PM3 hours ago

Key player - Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta Hawks the presence of Trae Young stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the San Antonio Spurs. In the season he has an average of 26.9 points per game, achieved in 50 games played, where he has an average of 35.5 minutes played per game.

5:55 PM3 hours ago

Last starting five - Charlotte Hornets

1- LaMelo Ball

3- Terry Rozier

5- Mark Williams

20- Gordon Hayward

25- P. J. Washington

5:50 PM3 hours ago

Last starting five - Atlanta Hawks

5- Dejounte Murray

11- Trae Young

12- De'Andre Hunter

15- Clint Capela

20- John Collins

5:45 PM3 hours ago

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a loss to the Denver Nuggets and are still on a very bad streak. With seven consecutive winless games (43 losses for the season), they are one of the teams that can already forget about the postseason.

5:40 PM3 hours ago

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks comes from two consecutive victories that have them dreaming of fighting for one of the playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. They will have to continue on this path to keep moving up in the standings.
5:35 PM4 hours ago

The game will be played at the Spectrum Center

The Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets game will be played at the Spectrum Center, located in the city of Charlotte, in the state of North Carolina, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2005, has a capacity for 19,000 spectators.
5:30 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
