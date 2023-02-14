Hawks vs Hornets LIVE: Score Updates (96-109)

ADVERTISEMENT
4 | 10:06
4 | 11:14
Fourth period begins
End of the third period
3 | 0:33
3 | 0:54
3 | 1:54
3 | 3:06
3 | 4:43
3 | 5:39
3 | 7:46
3 | 9:16
3 | 9:43
Third period begins
End of the second period
2 | 1:39
2 | 2:59
2 | 4:08
2 | 4:27
2 | 6:06
2 | 7:59
2 | 8:13
2 | 9:28
2 | 10:33
Second period begins
End of the first period
1 | 2:52
1 | 5:45
1 | 8:49
1 | 10:34
Match starts
Referee Assignment
Injury Report
Cody Martin, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kai Jones are the Charlotte Hornets' casualties for this game.
Starting five - Charlotte Hornets
Starting five - Atlanta Hawks
Last five matches - Charlotte Hornets
Last five matches - Atlanta Hawks
Most recent match between the two teams
Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets history
In the regular season
In regular seasons, these two teams have met 129 times. The statistics favor the Atlanta Hawks, who have been victorious 68 times, while the Charlotte Hornets have been victorious 61 times.
This is how the teams arrived at the Spectrum Center
What time is the Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (February 14) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Charlotte Hornets
In Charlotte Hornets the presence of P.J. Washington stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Denver Nuggets. In the season he has an average of 15.0 points per game, achieved in 57 games played, where he has an average of 32.8 minutes played per game.
Key player - Atlanta Hawks
In Atlanta Hawks the presence of Trae Young stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the San Antonio Spurs. In the season he has an average of 26.9 points per game, achieved in 50 games played, where he has an average of 35.5 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Charlotte Hornets
1- LaMelo Ball
3- Terry Rozier
5- Mark Williams
20- Gordon Hayward
25- P. J. Washington
Last starting five - Atlanta Hawks
5- Dejounte Murray
11- Trae Young
12- De'Andre Hunter
15- Clint Capela
20- John Collins
Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a loss to the Denver Nuggets and are still on a very bad streak. With seven consecutive winless games (43 losses for the season), they are one of the teams that can already forget about the postseason.